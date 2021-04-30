News

Tokyo 2020
Celebration Marathon to be held in Tokyo in 2022
Tokyo 2020
Version 2 of Tokyo 2020 Playbooks Released
Olympic Flag
Tokyo 2020
Joint statement by the IOC, IPC, Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan
IOC News
International Olympic Committee receives five nominations for its global digital content and creativity
Gangwon 2024
Gangwon 2024
Young people set to play leading role in planning and promoting Gangwon 2024
Olympic Highlights 23/04/2021
 Olympic Virtual Series
IOC makes landmark move into virtual sports by announcing first-ever Olympic Virtual Series
 Tokyo skyline
Tokyo continues to be best-prepared Olympic city
EB
Olympic News

IOC Executive Board supports Olympic motto proposal

Athletes' Commission
IOC News

IOC Athletes’ Commission’s recommendations on Rule 50 and Athlete Expression at the Olympic Games fully endorsed by the IOC Executive Board

Thomas Bach
IOC News

President Bach addresses Opening Session of the UEFA Congress in Montreux – defends solidarity and the European Sport Model

Airbnb logo – Olympic Rings
IOC News

Airbnb launches accommodation grants to support athlete travel costs

Milano Cortina 2026

Milano Cortina 2026 presents significant progress at second IOC Coordination Commission meeting

Olympic Flag
IOC News

IOC Executive Board meeting - Information for the media

Olympic Highlights

Olympic Highlights 16/04/2021

Lausanne
Tokyo 2020

Athletes and IOC President mark 100-day countdown to Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 countdown
Tokyo 2020

100 days to go until Tokyo 2020

Mocco – Nippon festival
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020, 100 days to go – for the planet and the people

22 Apr 2021
IOC makes landmark move into virtual sports by announcing first-ever Olympic Virtual Series
21 Apr 2021
IOC Athletes’ Commission’s recommendations on Rule 50 and Athlete Expression at the Olympic Games fully endorsed by the IOC Executive Board
19 Apr 2021
Milano Cortina 2026 presents significant progress at second IOC Coordination Commission meeting
16 Apr 2021
IOC Executive Board meeting - Information for the media
24 Feb 2021
Brisbane and AOC invited to targeted dialogue for the Olympic Games 2032
19 Feb 2021
IOC Executive Board meetings and 137th IOC Session - Information for the media
