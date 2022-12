Will the tree survive?

We are keen to avoid problems encountered by some tree planting initiatives which have fallen victim to poor planning. In areas like the Sahel with increasingly harsh and unpredictable climates, it’s particularly important that tree species are chosen which can withstand extremes of drought and flooding. Our partner, Tree Aid, put in place a rigorous tree selection process taking into consideration both the community’s economic needs as well as environmental factors.

Tree Aid applies a bottom-up, participatory approach that includes community members in the identification of suitable land, selection of tree species, and agreement as to how the land will be managed in a way that benefits the community and its environment. The team delivers regular trainings, records progress and develops close relationships with authorities in the target zones.