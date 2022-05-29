Jai Hindley crowned 2022 Giro d'Italia winner as Matteo Sobrero takes stage 21 in Verona - Results

Jai Hindley has become the first Australian rider ever to claim the road cycling's Giro d'Italia as he defended his lead following the individual time trial in Verona won by Matteo Sobrero.

The 26-year-old of the team Bora-Hansgrohe started the final stage in Verona with a buffer of 1 minute 25 seconds on Olympic road champion Richard Carapaz.

Hindley clocked 23.55,980 over the 17.4km course to finish in 15h place, while Carapaz (10th) was around seven seconds faster.

The Australian tops the final GS standings 1:18 quicker than the Ecuadorian, with Mikel Landa third, 3 minutes 24 seconds behind.

"I'm really proud to be Australian, I'm happy to take this one home," an emotional Hindley said after the race.

"It's a beautiful feeling really, I love the emotions here today. I had in the back of my mind what happened in 2020 [when he lost the overall lead in the last TT] and I wasn't going to let it happen again to be honest. It's a tiger win, it's really incredible."

2022 Giro d'Italia: Stage 21 Results - Sunday 29 May

Matteo Sobrero (Italy) Team BikeExchange-Jayco 22:24.54 Thymen Arensman (Netherlands) Team DSM 22:47.17 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) Alpecin Fenix 23:04.24 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) Trek Segafredo 23:32.65 Ben Tulett (Great Britain) INEOS Grenadiers 23:36.34

Giro d'Italia 2022: Final standings

General classification Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe

(Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe Mountains classification Koen Bouwman (Netherlands) Jumbo-Visma

(Netherlands) Jumbo-Visma Points classification: Arnaud Demare (France) Groupama-FDJ)

(France) Groupama-FDJ) Young rider classification: Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain) Trek-Segafredo

Giro d'Italia 2022: Final General Classification standings after Stage 21

Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe 86:31:14 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) INEOS Grenadiers +1:18 Mikel Landa (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +3:24 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) Astana Kazakstan Team +9:02 Pello Bilbao (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +9:14

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Girmay. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

19 May: Stage 12 - Parma-Genova (186 km) - Won by Stefano Oldani. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

20 May: Stage 13 - Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

21 May: Stage 14 - Santena-Torino (153 km) - Won by Simon Yates. Richard Carapaz claims overall lead.

22 May: Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne - Won by Giulio Ciccone. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km) - Won by Jan Hirt. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km) - Won by Santiago Buitrago. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km) - Won by Dries De Bondt. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala) - Won by Alessandro Covi, Jay Hindley takes overall lead.

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km) - Today's stage

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.