Giulio Ciccone takes first Giro stage win in three years as Richard Carapaz defends maglia rosa despite crash- Results

Giulio Ciccone was the winner of stage 15 at the road cycling 2022 Giro d'Italia on Sunday (22 May).

The 27-year-old rider from the Trek-Segafredo team celebrated his third career victory in the race - the first one since 2019 - as he crossed the line one minute 31 seconds ahead of Santiago Buitrago of Colombia on the summit finish in Cogne.

"I think that was my most beautiful victory, even better than when I wore yellow jersey at the Tour de France, even better than my first Giro win. It has an indescribable value for me," Ciccone said after the race

The Italian was part of a breakaway group of riders when he decided to go solo four kilometres into the final climb of 22km.

"The steep part of the climbing was at the beginning," Ciccone explained.

"In my mind I said: ‘If I can go alone here, I can arrive.’ In a sprint with two-three riders you never know what can happen. I tried everything because my legs today were really good. I decided to go alone and that was the best show I could give.

"Also last year I was in good shape but I had bad luck both at the Giro and the Vuelta, I had so many problems, including COVID… It’s difficult when you need to confirm something. Today for me represents the start of another career."

Olympic champion - and 2019 overall winner - Richard Carapaz survived an early scare after being involved in a crash, but he managed to escape unscathed and retained his overall lead over Australian Jai Hindley.

On Monday riders will take their final rest day before starting the third week of racing with another mountainous stage from Salo to Aprica.

2022 Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 Results - Sunday 22 May

Giulio Ciccone (Italy) Trek-Segafredo 4:37:41

Santiago Buitrago (Colombia) Bahrain-Victorious +1:31

Antonio Pedrero (Spain) Movistar Team +2:19

Hugh Carthy (Great Britain) EF Education-Easyposts +3:09

Martijn Tusveld (Netherlands) Team DSM +4:36

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after Stage 15

Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) INEOS Grenadiers = 63:06:57 Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe +0:09 Joao Almeida (Portugal) UAE Team Emirates +0:32 Mikel Landa (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +1:01 Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux +1:03

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Girmay. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

19 May: Stage 12 - Parma-Genova (186 km) - Won by Stefano Oldani. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

20 May: Stage 13 - Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

21 May: Stage 14 - Santena-Torino (153 km) - Won by Simon Yates. Richard Carapaz claims overall lead.

22 May: Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne - today's stage

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.