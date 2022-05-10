Lennard Kamna wins stage 4 at 2022 Giro d'Italia as Juan Pedro Lopez claims pink jersey - Results

Lennard Kamna (BORA-hansgrohe) won the fourth stage of the 2022 road cycling's Giro d'Italia on Tuesday (10 May).

The German rider finished in front of Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) who takes the lead of the general classification.

The Giro resumes on Wednesday (10 May) with stage 5 from Catania to Messina.

More to follow

Giro d'Italia: Stage 4 Results - Tuesday 10 May

Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe) 4:32:11 Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 0:00 Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux) +0:34 Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) +2:12 Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +2:12

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after stage 4

JJuan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 14:17:07 Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe) +0:39 Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux) +0:58 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1:42 Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +1:47

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km)

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km)

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km)

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km)

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.