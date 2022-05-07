Simon Yates wins stage two at 2022 Giro d'Italia as van der Poel retains overall lead - Results

Simon Yates won the second stage of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Saturday (7 May).

The BikeExchange-Jayco rider, who won the 2018 Vuelta a Espana overall title, was fastest over the 9.2km time trial course in Budapest, Hungary, where this year's edition of the men's grand tour event is starting before moving on to Italy.

Mathieu van der Poel retains the overall leaders' pink jersey after finishing second in the time trial, 3 seconds behind Great Britain's Yates, who clocked a time of 11:50.

Dutchman van der Poel won the opening stage on Friday which was marred by a big crash near the finish.

The third stage on Sunday is a 201km ride from Kaposvar to Belatonfured.

The race will end on 29 May.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 Results

Full results can be found here.

1.Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco): 11:50

2.Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix): 11:53

3.Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma): 11:55

4.Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco): 12:03

5.Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers): 12:03

In the General Classification standings, van der Poel retains the overall leaders' pink jersey (Maglia Rosa) going into the third stage.

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall lead.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km)

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km)

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km)

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km)

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km)

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km)

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.