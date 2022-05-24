Jan Hirt wins stage 16 breakaway at Giro d'Italia as Carapaz's overall lead is cut - Results

Jan Hirt won of stage 16 at road cycling's Giro d'Italia on Tuesday (24 May).

The Czech cyclist, riding for Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, crossed the finish line alone after pulling clear of a breakaway near the end of the 202 km ride from Salo to Aprica.

Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) was the second placed finisher, 7 seconds later.

Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) outsprinted Richard Carapaz for third place, which reduces the Equadorian's lead over the Australian in the overall standings to just 3 seconds. Reigning Olympic road race champion - and 2019 overall winner Carapaz of Ecuador (Ineos-Grenadiers) will wear the leader's pink jersey into stage 17 on Wednesday.

Following a rest day on Monday, Tuesday saw multiple breakaways in a difficult mountainous Alpine stage, set to be the longest of this year's grand tour event in terms of duration with Hirt's winning time of 5 hours, 40 minutes, and 45 seconds.

The stage included the Passo di Crocedomini climb, won by Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who beat Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) and Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe), and the Passo del Mortirolo climb, which Bouwman was first rider to summit, with Kamna second and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) third.

On Wednesday, the riders will start at altitude as they tackle a mountainous 165km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone in Northern Italy.

2022 Giro d'Italia: Stage 16 Results - Tuesday 23 May

Jan Hirt (Czech Rep) Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux Trek-Segafredo 5:40:45 Thymen Arensman (Netherlands) Team DSM +07 Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-hansgrohe +1:24 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) Ineos-Grenadiers +1:24 Alejandro Valverde (Spain) Movistar Team +1:24

Giro d'Italia 2022: General Classification standings after Stage 16

Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) INEOS Grenadiers = 68:49:06 Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe +0:03 Joao Almeida (Portugal) UAE Team Emirates +0:44 Mikel Landa (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +0:59 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) Astana Kazakstan Team +3:40

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Girmay. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

19 May: Stage 12 - Parma-Genova (186 km) - Won by Stefano Oldani. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

20 May: Stage 13 - Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

21 May: Stage 14 - Santena-Torino (153 km) - Won by Simon Yates. Richard Carapaz claims overall lead.

22 May: Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne - Won by Giulio Ciccone. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km) - Won by Jan Hirt. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.