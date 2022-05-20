Arnaud Demare seals hat-trick of wins at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Arnaud Demare sprinted to his third win at the 2022 road cycling's Giro d'Italia on Friday (20 May) as he claimed stage 13 in Cuneo.

After a four-man breakway was caught with just 1km to go, the Frenchman emerged from the bunch sprint to cross the finish line first, beating Phil Bauhaus of Germany and Mark Cavendish of GB, respectively second and third.

Demare equalled his record of wins from the 2020 Giro and extended his lead in the points classification: "It was an incredible day, they really resisted in the front, but the guys did a great job. It was an absolutely monstrous lead-out. It was a very superb collective job," the Groupama FDJ sprinter said after the race.

"When I got here, I told myself ‘It’d be nice to win one.’ In 2020 it was the same, you always need to keep looking for more. I’m really happy."

Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez will defend his GC leader's pink jersey for the tenth day on Saturday when the riders will face this year's shortest stage (147km), a hilly circuit race around Turin with four challenging climbs and 3,000 metres of ascent.

Meanwhile the Giro lost one of his favourites: with just 35km into today's stage, Frenchman Romain Bardet was forced to abandon the race when he was fourth overall due to stomach issues that worsened overnight.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 13 Results - Friday 20 May

Arnaud Demare (France) Groupama-FDJ 3:18:16

Phil Bauhaus (Germany) Bahrain-Victorious +0.00

Mark Cavendish (GB) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team +0.00

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) UAE Team Emirates +0.00

Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) +0:00

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after Stage 13

Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain) Trek-Segafredo = 54:37:23 Richard Carapaz (Colombia) INEOS Grenadiers +0:12 Joao Pedro Goncalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) +0:12 Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) +0:20 Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) +0:28

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Gimay. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km) - Won by Stefano Oldani. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.