Alberto Dainese wins Stage 11 sprint as Italy celebrate first victory at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Alberto Dainese won stage 11 of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Wednesday (18 May).

As expected, the 200km flat route through Emilia Romagna resulted in a sprint to the finish, won by the 24-year-old riding for Team DSM.

It's the first stage win for Italy in the 2022 edition of the grand tour event.

Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates crossed the line in second, with Simone Consonni from Cofidis third.

Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez retains the overall lead as riders now prepare for the Parma-Genoa Stage 12 on Thursday (19 May): the 204km route features three KOM summits before a predominantly flat finale.

Tuesday's winner Biniam Girmay withdrew from the race after injuring his left eye with a cork while celebrating on the podium: "I need some rest to give more power to the eye," the Eritrean said.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 Results - Wednesday 18 May

Alberto Dainese (Italy) DSM - 04:19:04

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) UAD - Same time.

Simone Consonni (Italy) COF - Same time.

Arnaud Demare (France) GFC - Same time.

Caleb Ewan (Australia) LTS - Same time.

6. Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) - Same time.

7. Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) - Same time.

8. Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) - Same time.

9. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) - Same time.

10. Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën) - Same time.

Full results are here.

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after Stage 11

Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain) Trek-Segafredo = 46:43:12 Richard Carapaz (Colombia) INEOS Grenadiers +0:12 Joao Pedro Goncalves Almedia (UAE Team Emirates) +0:12 Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +0:14 Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) +0:20

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Gimay. Juan Pedro Lopez remain overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remain overall leader.

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.