History-maker Biniam Girmay wins Stage 10 at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Biniam Girmay won stage 10 of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Tuesday (17 May) to become the first Eritrean and black African to win a stage of the Grand Tour race.

The 22-year-old, who had previously recorded five top-five finishes, wouldn't be denied in a thrilling sprint finish into Jesi as he pipped Mathieu Van der Poel on the line. Girmay's finish time was 04:32:07.

"It's unbelievable. The team started well. We controlled the whole race. I don't have any words for my team and what they did today. I'm really happy," Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rider said afterwards.

"This success was also down to my team and my family."

Van der Poel succumbed to second while Vincenzo Albanese sealed third.

Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez retains the overall lead as the riders now prepare for the mostly flat Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia Stage 11 route tomorrow (18 May).

Here is some further info on Girmay.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 10 Results - Tuesday 17 May

Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) IWG 04:32:07 Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) AFC: +00 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) EOK: +00 Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands) BOH: +00 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) IGD: +00

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after Stage 10

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 42:24:08 Joao Pedro Goncalves Almedia (UAE Team Emirates) +0:12 Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +0:14 Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) +0:15 Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) +0:20

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.