Biniam Girmay chasing Grand Tour ‘dream’ for Africa

A black African road cyclist has never won a stage in the sport’s three biggest races – the Grand Tours of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España.

Biniam Girmay is probably the man best-placed to change that.

The Eritrean, who rides for Belgium’s Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team and recently signed a contract extension, won the Gent-Wevelgem one-day race early last month, becoming the first African to win a cycling classic.

Now, the 22-year-old from Eritrea’s capital Asmara has his sights set higher.

“I want to win more classic monuments, but the Grand Tours are always in my dream – it’s all African cyclists’ dream to win in a Grand Tour,” he told a press conference ahead of the 2022 Giro, which begins today in Budapest, Hungary, and finishes on 29 May in Verona, Italy.

“Black riders have never won a Grand Tour stage. For us, getting this will be the best moment ever.”

Racing for Africa

While winning a Grand Tour stage would only increase his already-sky-high profile even further in Africa, Girmay has already had a huge impact on his country and continent.

It all began in the autumn of 2021, when he dominated a mad sprint to win silver for Eritrea in the under-23 road race at the World Championships – the first black African to win a medal at a Worlds.

His subsequent win at Gent-Wevelgem – just days after he finished an impressive fifth at the E3 Harelbeke Classic – saw him greeted by an army of chanting and singing Eritrean fans at a subsequent race in Frankfurt.

“The [Eritrean] fans, they are a bit crazy about cycling; they really support the pro cyclists. In Frankfurt, I didn’t expect this many people to come but when I saw them I was super happy and motivated.”

Responding to a question from Olympics.com, Girmay said both achievements ranked equally special to him and for his continent.

“I think both of them [had an impact],” he said. “The World Championships were a big one at that moment, but Gent-Wevelgem is also really important.

“Both of them are important in general for cycling in Africa.”

Biniam Girmay’s cycling education

Girmay grew up racing in one-day races in Eritrea before honing his craft at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland.

That means the young African does not have much experience racing long stage races – and certainly not a three-week Grand Tour. He will be making his debut in one at this year’s Giro.

Intermarché directeur sportif Valerio Piva acknowledged: “We need to wait and look. We don’t have experience in the big Grand Tours so we need to discover it day by day.

“He is not a climber, but I think he will make it to the end of the Giro.”

That will be important if Girmay is to challenge for the maglia ciclamino – the Giro’s points jersey – although the Eritrean insisted that is not his main aim.

“The first goal is to win one stage generally in the Giro, then I’ll try to be as good as I can for the points.”

Love from his continent

It’s safe to say that Girmay is feeling the love from his country and continent.

When he returned to Asmara after his win at Gent-Wevelgem, he was greeted by large crowds and had an audience with members of the government.

Speaking to la Gazzetta dello Sport recently, he recalled: “Africa is a huge continent and see so many people showing their love was impressive. This means motivation but also pressure, and I need to manage it.

“If I can make someone happy, I’m happy too, although sometimes I need glasses and a hat so I can’t be recognized!”

However, all the success hasn’t changed him off the bike – even if on it, he is becoming more well-known.

“I’m humble, like most Eritrean people,” he told Gazzetta. “My compatriots don’t like people who brag about themselves. I know where I come from and I don’t forget it.

“In a race I change, meaning I can look a bit ‘crazy’. I am always very focused and if I feel good, I’m only thinking about one goal: to win.”

If – when – he does finally win a stage in a Grand Tour, he will rewrite the history books again.

And complete that “dream” of his for Africa.