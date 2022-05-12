Arnaud Demare sprints to second win in a row at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Arnaud Demare won the sixth stage of the 2022 road cycling's Giro d'Italia in Scalea on Thursday (12 May) as Juan Pedro Lopez retained the GC leader's pink jersey.

After over five hours of racing, the Frenchman came out on top in the final bunch sprint to beat Caleb Ewan in a photo finish, with Mark Cavendish crossing the line in third.

"It was a short sprint and I knew it would be very close," said Demare after the race.

"I felt like I was in front but you never know. I couldn't do anything better, it was a pretty good collective job."

The Groupama-FDJ sprint specialist has become the French rider with most stage wins (7) at the Giro d'italia.

On Friday riders will face a challenging seventh stage from Diamante to Potenza (196km), featuring four categorised climbs and a total of 4,500m in elevation gain..

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 Results - Wednesday 12 May

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 5:02:33 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) +0:00 Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +0:00 Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux) +0:00 Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) +0:00

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after stage 6

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 23:23:40 Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe) +0:38 Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux) +0:58 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1:42 Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +1:47

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km)

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km)

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.