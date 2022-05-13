Koen Bouwman powers to stage 7 win at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Koen Bouwman won the seventh stage of the 2022 road cycling's Giro d'Italia in Potenza on Friday (13 May) as Juan Pedro Lopez retains the leader's pink jersey for the third day.

The Dutchman pulled away from the leading group and on the final uphill drag outsprinted compatriot Bauke Mollema to clinch his first victory in a Grand Tour, the second overall during his career. Davide Formolo completed the podium.

"It’s unbelievable. I can't believe it - especially after such a hard day," the 28-year-old from the Jumbo-Visma team said after a stage featuring four categorised climbs and a total of 4,500m in elevation gain.

"It was steeper than I thought, but when I started my sprint I felt I had some much power left so I knew I was getting close to the victory. And with 50 metres to go I looked behind and I had a big gap - It was perfect."

Bouwman had joined an early breakaway with six other riders, building an advantage of over six minutes on the peloton, but the breakaway group's advantage eventually shrank.

In the general classification Lopez crossed the line 2 minutes 19 seconds later to hold on his overall lead.

On Saturday riders will face another day of climbing in a hilly criterium-style race around Naples.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 Results - Friday 13 May

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) 5:12:30 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) +0:02 Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) +0:02 Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) 0:19 Davide Villella (Cofidis) 2:25

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after stage 7

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 28:39:05 Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe) +0:38 Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux) +1:02 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1:42 Mauri Vansevenant (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +1:51

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km)

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.