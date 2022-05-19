Stefano Oldani wins Stage 12 at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Stefano Oldani won stage 12 of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Thursday (19 May) in Genoa to secure his first professional career victory as Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez retains the overall lead.

The Italian was part of a three-man breakaway group and capped a tactically brilliant stage by narrowly beating compatriot Lorenzo Rota in the sprint, with Gijs Leemreize coming in third: "It wasn't easy. Rota is my friend and I knew he was also fast. It wasn't easy to manage, but I did it," the 24-year-old said.

The peloton, which included all the top GC riders, finished a further nine minutes back with Lopez holding onto the leader's pink jersey for a ninth day tomorrow.

On Friday riders will face a 150km route from Sanremo to Cuneo featuring 3,100m of climbing and a relative flat finale.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 12 Results - Thursday 19 May

Stefano Oldani (Italy) Alpecin-Fenix - 04:26:47

Lorenzo Rota (Italy) Intermarch-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux - Same time.

Gijs Leemreize (Netherlands) Jumbo-Visma +0:02

Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) Trek-Segafredo +0:57

Santiago Buitrago (Colombia) Bahrain-Victorious +0:57

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after Stage 12

Juan Pedro Lopez (Spain) Trek-Segafredo = 51:19:07 Richard Carapaz (Colombia) INEOS Grenadiers +0:12 Joao Pedro Goncalves Almedia (UAE Team Emirates) +0:12 Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +0:14 Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) +0:20

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Gimay. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km) - Won by Stefano Oldani. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.