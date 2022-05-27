Koen Bouwman wins second stage at 2022 Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz retains overall lead - Results

Koen Bouwman sealed his second win during the road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Friday (27 May) as Richard Carapaz retained the leader's pink jersey heading into the penultimate stage.

The Dutchman from the Jumbo-Visma team, who won stage 7 in Potenza, was part of a five-man breakaway and outsprinted Mauro Schmid to the finish line in Castelmomte Sanctuary, with Alessandro Tonelli of Italy coming in third.

"Winning two stages at the Giro...I feel so happy, I don't have words," said the winner after the race, which featured four categorised climbs including the first-category Kolovrat in Slovenia.

Bouwman also secured the blue jersey (maglia azzurra) as king of the mountain:

"That was the goal today, make sure we would have the blue jersey at the end of the day, and that is now coming with a stage victory, I cannot believe it."

2022 Giro d'Italia: Stage 19 Results - Friday 27 May

Koen Bouwman (Netherlands) Jumbo-Visma 4:32:55 Mauro Schmid (Switzerland) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team +0:00 Alessandro Tonelli (Italy) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane +0:03 Attila Valter (Hungary) Groupama-FDJ +0:06 Andrea Vendrame (Italy) AG2R Citroen Team +0:10

Nothing changed in the general classification as 2019 winner Carapaz kept his three-second lead on Jai Hindley.

Despite losing INEOS Grenadiers teammate Richie Porte, who abandoned the race with illness, the Olympic champion attacked on the final climb, but couldn't distance his rival.

"It's been a really difficult day today. I'm really disappointed for Richie, it's unlucky. But the team is doing a good job and we're dealing with everything the best we can," said Carapaz.

"It was a little give and take today but I think we're all pretty much on the same level at the top. It wasn't such a fantastically difficult finale that it was going to break up very much.

"Tomorrow is a good day, it's at altitude, which I like."

On Saturday the corsa rosa heads into the Dolomites for a second summit finish in as many days: the 168km queen stage from Belluno to Marmolada (Passo Fedaia) includes 4,490 metres of altitude gain and features the Passo Pordoi, the highest point of the race (cima Coppi) at 2,239m.

Giro d'Italia 2022: General Classification standings after Stage 19

Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) INEOS Grenadiers 81:18:12 Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe +0:03 Mikel Landa (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +1:05 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) Astana Kazakstan Team +5:53 Pello Bilbao (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +6:22

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Girmay. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

19 May: Stage 12 - Parma-Genova (186 km) - Won by Stefano Oldani. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

20 May: Stage 13 - Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

21 May: Stage 14 - Santena-Torino (153 km) - Won by Simon Yates. Richard Carapaz claims overall lead.

22 May: Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne - Won by Giulio Ciccone. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km) - Won by Jan Hirt. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km) - Won by Santiago Buitrago. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km) - Won by Dries De Bondt. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km) - Today's stage

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.