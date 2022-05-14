Thomas de Gendt wins stage 8 at 2022 Giro d'Italia after breakaway - Results

Thomas de Gendt claimed victory on stage eight of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Saturday (14 May), a hilly route around Naples.

It's the second time the Belgian has won a stage of the grand tour event in Italy, the first coming almost 10 years ago on the Stelvio in the 2012 edition of the race.

Lotto Soudal rider de Gendt was first across the line after a breakaway from the start of the day.

Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 Results - Saturday 14 May

Thomas De Gendt (Belgium) Lotto Soudal: 03:32:53 Davide Gabburo Bardiani (Italy) CSF Faizanè: +00 Jorge Arcas (Spain) Movistar Team +00 Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium) Lotto Soudal +04 Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert+ 15

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after stage 8

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 32:15:31 Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe) +0:38 Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert-Materiaux) +0:58 Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) +1:06 Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1:42

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.