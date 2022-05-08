Mark Cavendish sprints to stage three win at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Mark Cavendish claimed his 16th stage win at road cycling's Giro d'Italia, by winning the third stage of the 2022 edition on Sunday (8 May).

The British sprint specialist, who is returning to the event after a nine year absence, took the victory at the end of a mostly flat 201km ride from Kaposvar to Belatonfured in Hungary.

He's the second Briton in as many days to win a stage, after Simon Yates won Saturday's time trial. Cavendish's first stage win at the grand tour event was almost 14 years ago.

Mathieu van der Poel finished in the peloton to retain the overall leaders' pink jersey going into Monday's rest day as the riders travel to Italy.

The fourth stage will take place on Tuesday. The race will end on 29 May.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 Results - Sunday 8 May

1.Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl). 04:56:39

2.Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ). +00

3.Fernando Gaviria Rendon (UAE Team Emirates). +00

4.Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). +00

5.Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Fenix). +00

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km)

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km)

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km)

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km)

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km)

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.