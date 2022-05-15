Jai Hindley wins stage 9 at 2022 Giro d'Italia - Results

Jai Hindley announced his return as a Grand Tour force with victory on stage nine of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Sunday (15 May).

The Australian finished in 5.34.44, pipping Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz into second and third respectively in an uphill sprint deluxe finish on Blockhaus..

"I was very blocked the whole climb. I was just trying to survive as best I could," Hindley said afterwards. "I knew it was flattening out in the last kilometres... and I just wanted to hit the corner first and give it everything to the line and here we are.

"It's pretty incredible (to win a stage). It wasn't the easiest last year. I've worked my arse off to get back to the level to compete at the Giro and I'm lost for words. It's pretty amazing."

Juan Pedro Lopez rallied to finish 15th and remains overall leader, retaining the pink jersey for a fourth day.

Bardet is up to third at 14 seconds and Carapaz fourth at 15 seconds, while Hindley is now fifth at 20 seconds.

The riders will have a well-earned rest on Monday, before Tuesday's Pescara-Jesi stage.

Giro d'Italia: Stage 9 Results - Sunday 15 May

Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe 05:34:44 Romain Bardet (France) Team DSM: +00 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) INEOS Grenadiers +00 Mikel Landa Meana (Spain) Bahrain Victorious +00 Joao Pedro Goncalves Almedia (Portugal) UAE Team Emirates +00

Giro d'Italia: General Classification standings after stage 9

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 37:52:01 Joao Pedro Goncalves Almedia (UAE Team Emirates) +0:12 Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +0:14 Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) +0:15 Jai Hindley (BORA-Hansgrohe) +0:20

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km)

16 May: rest day

17 May: Pescara-Jesi (194 km)

18 May: Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km)

19 May: Parma-Genova (186 km)

20 May: Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km)

21 May: Santena-Torino (153 km)

22 May: Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne (177 km)

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km)

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km)

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km)

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km)

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala)

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.