Alessandro Covi wins stage 20 at 2022 Giro d'Italia as Jai Hindley takes overall lead - Results

Alessandro Covi sealed an epic win on stage 20 at the road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Saturday (28 May) as Jai Hindley claimed the overall lead after dropping Richard Carapaz on the final climb.

The Italian attacked with 53km to go on the Passo Pordoi ascent and held off the chasers to cross the finish line 32 seconds ahead of Domen Novak of Slovenia, with Giulio Ciccone rounding up the podium.

"Last year I was very close twice (to winning a stage) , I wanted to win a stage," Covi said after the race.

"I’m not really a climber, I thought I had to try and get ahead of everyone before the climb. I took a bit of advantage and see if I could do it. In the end I thought I had it right and I’m really happy.

"I went on my own full gas, I didn’t worry about the legs, because they are always painful. But I’m glad I got there because the cramps were along the way!"

Hindley caused a major shake-up in the general classification after making a move with less than 2km from the summit finish of Marmolada (Passo Fedaia).

The Australian, who started the stage three seconds behind Carapaz, now tops the general standings with a lead of 1 minute 25 seconds on the Ecuadorian ahead of tomorrow's individual time trial around the historic centre of Verona.

"I knew it was going to be the crucial stage," said Hindley after the race.

"It was just a brutal finish, if you had the legs you could make the difference here. We stayed patient, we saved our matches until today, and actually it was perfect. Lennard (Kamna) was in the breakaway, he couldn't have timed it better to drop back and give me a boost up the road. When I heard Carapaz was dropping the wheel, I just went all out. It was an epic stage!"

2022 Giro d'Italia: Stage 20 Results - Saturday 28 May

Alessandro Covi (Italy) UAE Team Emirates 4:46:34 Domen Novak (Slovenia) Bahrain-Victorious +0:32 Giulio Ciccone (Italy) Trek-Segafredo +0:37 Antonio Pedrero (Spain) Movistar +1:36 Thymen Arensman (Netherlands) Team DSM 1:50

Giro d'Italia 2022: General Classification standings after Stage 20

Jai Hindley (Australia) BORA-Hansgrohe 86:07:19 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) INEOS Grenadiers +1:25 Mikel Landa (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +1:51 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) Astana Kazakstan Team +7:57 Pello Bilbao (Spain) Bahrain-Victorious +8:55

Giro d'Italia race schedule in 2022

The 2022 Giro began on Friday 6th May 2022, and will conclude on 29th May.

6 May: Stage 1 - Budapest-Visegrad (195 km) - Won by Mathieu van der Poel, who claims overall lead.

7 May: Stage 2 - Budapest-Budapest (Time trial, 9.2km) - Won by Simon Yates. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

8 May: Stage 3 - Kaposvar-Belatonfured (201 km) - Won by Mark Cavendish. Mathieu van der Poel remains overall leader.

9 May: Rest day

10 May: Stage 4 - Avola-Etna (166 km) - Won by Lennard Kamna, Juan Pedro Lopez claims overall lead.

11 May: Stage 5 - Catania-Messina (172 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

12 May: Stage 6 - Palmi-Scalea (192 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

13 May: Stage 7 - Diamante-Potenza (198 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

14 May: Stage 8 - Napoli-Napoli (149 km) - Won by Thomas de Gendt. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

15 May: Stage 9 - Isernia-Blockhaus (187 km) - Won by Jai Hindley. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

16 May: rest day

17 May: Stage 10 - Pescara-Jesi (194 km) - Won by Biniam Girmay. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

18 May: Stage 11 - Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia (201 km) - Won by Alberto Dainese. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

19 May: Stage 12 - Parma-Genova (186 km) - Won by Stefano Oldani. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

20 May: Stage 13 - Sanremo-Cuneo (157 km) - Won by Arnaud Demare. Juan Pedro Lopez remains overall leader.

21 May: Stage 14 - Santena-Torino (153 km) - Won by Simon Yates. Richard Carapaz claims overall lead.

22 May: Stage 15 - Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne - Won by Giulio Ciccone. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

23 May: rest day

24 May: Salo-Aprica (193 km) - Won by Jan Hirt. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

25 May: Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (165 km) - Won by Santiago Buitrago. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

26 May: Borgo Valsugana-Treviso (146 km) - Won by Dries De Bondt. Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

27 May: Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmonte (178 km) - Won by Koen Bouwman, Richard Carapaz remains overall leader.

28 May: Belluno-Marmolada (Passo Fedala) - Today's stage

29 May: Verona-Verona (Time trial, 17.1km)

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022

Every stage of the race is filmed and made available for live TV coverage and streaming via local broadcast partners in different regions.

In Europe, this is via Eurosport and Discovery+, with RAI Sport in Italy showing the coverage for viewers in the host nation. GCN+ in USA/Canada, SBS TV in Australia, and BeIN Sports are other major broadcasters offering television and livestream coverage.

Full details of broadcasting and race updates are also on the official giroditalia.it website.