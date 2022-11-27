Who will come out on top at the 2022-23 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin?

The fields were decided on Saturday (26 November) as the Grand Prix of Espoo drew to a close with Ilia Malinin taking the men's singles after Mihara Mai had won the women's.

Malinin, who landed his unique quad Axel for the third time in competition in Finland, and reigning world champion Uno Shoma were the only men to win two Grand Prix events this season.

Mihara stands alone as the only dual women's winner this season although her fellow Japanese, world champion Sakamoto Kaori, will be the favourite despite being beaten by Kim Yelim at the NHK Trophy.

World silver medallist Loena Hendrickx was second to Mihara in Finland after suffering from illness, and the Belgian will certainly be among the title contenders in northern Italy from 8-11 December.