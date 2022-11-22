Ilia Malinin had no time to stop.

As the 17-year-old American figure skater made history earlier this season, landing the sport’s first quadruple Axel in competition at the U.S. International Classic, he couldn’t halt his free skate mid-program to soak it all in.

But it’s a part of his style: He’s looking to break new barriers in the sport, starting with a record-shattering jump in what is his first full season on the senior circuit.

“I still can't believe I'm in history right now like this... this doesn't feel real,” Malinin told Olympics.com in a recent exclusive interview.

“I wasn't expecting to even land it at all,” he added about the quad Axel. “I thought I was going to fall on it or do a step out, but the fact that I was able to hold on to my feet was just wild, crazy. But I couldn't really get too excited because I had the rest of the program to finish.”

The history-making moment took place in September at the Challenger Series event held in Lake Placid, New York, and a few weeks later the reigning world junior champion did it again, this time on one of figure skating’s biggest stages at Skate America in Boston, part of the six-stop Grand Prix Series.

“I still can't process what's happened this season,” Malinin reflected. “It's just so much. And there's a lot more to look forward to even.”

This weekend (25-26 November) Malinin will head to Espoo, Finland, for his second Grand Prix assignment of the year, looking to add to his Skate America win with a top 5 finish, which would guarantee him for the six-man Grand Prix Final, set for next month in Turin, Italy.

“I really like to challenge myself and push boundaries,” Malinin said. “And it's sort of like the daredevil in me in a way. I'm not sure where it comes from... I guess it's just from myself.”