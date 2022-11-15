Uno Shoma and coach Stéphane Lambiel bring a new approach to the ice: 'The idea is to go season by season'

Uno Shoma and Stephane Lambiel sat side by side, sharing a laugh together a day after Uno earned what was his seventh Grand Prix gold medal – and second with Lambiel as his coach.

The two were discussing their plans for this Olympic quadrennium with Olympics.com, and Lambiel turned to Uno’s agent, Ohana Koji, to help translate Uno’s thoughts.

But the two were already on the same page.

“So we said the same thing, basically,” Lambiel confirmed with Ohana, the three men breaking into laughter. “I am translating [Japanese] now. Voila!”

The translation is this: The duo, which teamed up in 2019 to form a partnership that helped Uno find his path in figure skating again, are taking things season-by-season in what is Shoma’s third Olympic quad, coming off of Beijing 2022, where he won two medals to bring his career total to three.

“I haven't thought about what I want to do next at the Olympics,” Uno said, via Ohana’s translation. “2022 was the year I improved a lot and I want to continue to improve even more this year."

"I still haven't reached the highest level of the world.”

Unknowingly, Lambiel – who speaks only a small bit of Japanese – had said the same thing: “The idea is to go step by step, season by season,” he said. “And I think that is still his focus: To enjoy the season that he's in and after this season we will of course study the situation and think about the new programs.”

Shoma making veteran moves

The reigning world champion, Uno made his debut on the senior Grand Prix circuit in 2015 at age 17. He was entering the senior level amid an unprecedented era in men’s skating, particularly in Japan: Hanyu Yuzuru had just won his first Olympic gold at Sochi 2014 and appeared hungry to grab a second.

But Uno has always been undeterred by being in Hanyu’s shadow, or – in the most recent season – that of Olympic champion Nathan Chen and countryman Kagiyama Yuma – the gold and silver medallists in Beijing, respectively.

Now with another four years ahead of him – if he so chooses – Uno has a watchful eye on skaters like Ilia Malinin, the 17-year-old American who made history earlier this season by landing the sport’s first-ever quadruple Axels in competition.

“As new exciting skaters are coming in, I want to improve more so that I can compete with them,” Uno said plainly.

After a season in which Uno won a pair of Olympic medals as well as his first world title, the maintaining of his form in the post-Games year was impressive in Mississauga, Canada, where he captured the aforementioned Grand Prix gold at Skate Canada International.

His presence on the ice is as gripping as ever, and though he still fights for near perfection with his jumps (he was called for small under-rotations in four of his five biggest jumps in the free skate in Mississauga), the attention to detail and pure presence on ice is still world class.

The question is: How far – and long – does Shoma want to go?

Lambiel: ‘He’s just a machine’

The measure for any top figure skater is workload – and how much they’re willing to drill, drill, drill away from the spotlight to deliver the kind of level that the sport now demands.

Lambiel said that Uno, who turns 25 on 17 December, continues to put in that work. And then some.

“I want him to keep developing his performance skills,” Lambiel said of their focus in practices. “I'm usually stopping him instead of pushing him. He's just a machine when he practices. It's unbelievable. He does more run-throughs in one session than most of the skaters do in their entire lives.” [Laughs]

This season, Uno is skating to John Mayer’s “Gravity” in the short program, which was choreographed by Lambiel, while his free skate is a flowing, ethereal piece that was choreographed by former Japanese skater Miyamoto Kenji, set to a medley of work by Johann Sebastian Bach and Johann Adolph Hasse.

Both programs are intricate in their choreography, Uno having grown into a skater that invites the audience in with every move of his body and blade. Lambiel, known for his artistry as a skater, continues to set the table for Shoma to blossom – and improve.

“I'm more the person that gives him the framework,” the Swiss coach said. “Within this framework, I just admire his way of going for it, working very hard, repeating the piece that he wants to have the way he has it in his mind. [I am] developing his performance skills and showing him where he needs to develop something technically and artistically.”

What comes next for Uno Shoma

The duo will head to the Japanese Grand Prix, NHK Trophy, this weekend (18-19 November) as Uno’s second Grand Prix assignment – and where he’ll look to qualify for next month’s Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

“It's good to be in the season and to be here and see that he's in great shape and great spirits,” a smiling Lambiel said.

It’s a mix of satisfaction and a want for more among the Uno camp – and they’re content with taking this season how it comes, whatever that means.

“He has a great attitude in both programs,” Lambiel added. Then, turning to Uno once more, “And - congratulations to Shoma.”

“Thank you,” Uno responded, in English.