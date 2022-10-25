Divine intervention: Uno Shoma finds faith for new season in Ilia Malinin

Uno Shoma was wondering what he’d do without Hanyu Yuzuru and Nathan Chen to chase this season.

But thanks to Ilia Malinin, Uno isn’t wondering anymore.

“I felt really sad initially”, Uno said in a recent interview, referring to the 17-year-old American figure skating phenom who is taking the figure skating world by storm.

“Because I’ve been competing with and against (Hanyu and Chen) for so long. They were always there even though I knew the time would come one day.

“But at the Japan Open, I went up against Ilia Malinin. And he was far more skilled than what I imagined. That thrilled me.

“I’ve always been the one doing the hunting and not the one being hunted so it’s been a little awkward for me to be the world champion, being the target for everyone else”.

For years, Uno always had the two Olympic champions to look up to - particularly Hanyu - and also used as a source of motivation.

But Hanyu and Chen both stepped away from competition following Beijing 2022, the former turning professional and the latter going back to school at Yale University.

Without them, Uno went on to win his first world championship in March.

At first, Uno was hesitant to wholly embrace a title won in the absence of the two greats he admired and worked so hard to emulate.

But after some thought, he arrived at the conclusion that a win is a win - no matter the field, and decided to give himself some credit.

“Nathan Chen, Hanyu Yuzuru, they didn’t compete at the world championships and I chased those guys for years,” he said.

“I definitely have become a better skater but there was a part of me that was asking whether I really was No. 1 in the world. But then I thought if I ask that, there would be no end to it because it’s not like every skater competes every time, all the time.

“You win the world championship, you are the best in the world that season. It took me a while to realise what everyone else realised all long but eventually I got it. Everything fell into place.

“I was in the best form of the season. It turned out to be the culmination of my entire year. Never thought I could improve so much in just a year. So many people were happy with it, which made me equally happy”.

Uno Shoma v Ilia Malinin: A budding rivalry?

Uno launches his 2022-23 Grand Prix campaign this weekend at Skate Canada in Mississauga, a week after Malinin won Skate America by again landing the quadruple Axel.

The quad Axel was once synonymous with Hanyu, who became the first-ever to attempt the technique in competition in Beijing - but failed to land it.

Now, less than two months after Malinin made history by nailing the quad Axel, the teenager has virtually made it his patented jump - a frightening thought considering it was widely regarded as impossible only eight months ago.

But that frightening thought is what excites and has lit a fire under Uno, who competed against Malinin at the Japan Open earlier this month.

The two-time Olympic medallist believes the world is witnessing greatness unfold right before its eyes in Malinin, who he thinks will own the sport in less than two years.

The new boy wonder is eyeing to break even more ground, with eyes on a quintuple jump and a seven-quad program. He's serious, too.

With Uno headed for the NHK Trophy and Malinin the Grand Prix Espoo, the two will not cross paths again until both qualify for the Grand Prix Final in December, which they should do barring injury or the completely unforeseen.

But regardless of when, Uno probably cannot wait for that day to come.

“Here is a skater better than me, someone who is going to dominate the scene. Someone like him drives me to work day in, day out", said Uno, who turns 25 in December.

“He’s seven years younger than me but in sport, in competition, age doesn’t matter. I see him as the better skater in so many ways and I want to be like him one day.

“I might have a few things on him but at this rate, he will surpass me for sure. I really want to be like him”.