Uno Shoma soars to World Championships gold as Japan sweeps men's and women's singles

The door was open for Uno Shoma.

And he didn't walk through it - he quadruple jumped his way through it.

Skating last at the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday (26 March) in Montpellier, France, Uno, who led after the short program, didn't back down from his front-runner status, landing five quad jumps and skating to a career-best 202.85 in the free skate.

He earned a 312.48 - his best-ever total - to win the men's singles event by some 15 points.

It's a career moment for Uno, 24, having won two world silvers previously, as well as an Olympic silver and bronze.

"I'm very happy to finally be first - I'm very satisfied," a breathless Uno said to the arena crowd. "Having five quads in the program, it was difficult to perform this program, but this is a very special moment for me."

Uno's Japanese teammate, Olympic silver medallist Kagiyama Yuma, placed second, totalling 297.60 off of a 191.91 free skate that saw him commit several small errors.

Vincent Zhou of the U.S. captured his second career bronze at Worlds, jumping - quite literally - from sixth place to third behind a strong free skate that tallied him 181.54 points for a 277.38 overall. Zhou also won bronze in 2019.

It was a redemptive moment for Zhou, who missed the men's individual event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

Japan completes sweep of men's and women's singles titles

Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili finished fourth with a 272.03, while Camden Pulkinen of the U.S. had an impressive free skate to jump from 12th to fifth, scoring a 271.69

Tomono Kazuki of Japan was sixth, while Daniel Grassl of Italy captured seventh and home hope Adam Siao Him Fa of France had an inspiring skate to finish eighth.

Neither active Olympic champion - Nathan Chen (2022) and Hanyu Yuzuru (2014, 2018) - is in attendance, having opted out of Worlds due to respective injuries.

Uno becomes the first man from Japan to win at Worlds since Hanyu in 2017. Coupled with Sakamoto Kaori's win in the women's singles, Japan sweeps the individual event. It was the last nation to do so at Worlds: In 2014 Hanyu and Asada Mao won respective golds.

Last month, the International Skating Union announced that "no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," including the world championships.

Worlds is set to conclude Saturday night with the free dance, which gets underway from 17:05 local. Home hopes Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron lead after the rhythm dance.

