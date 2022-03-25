With new record rhythm dance score, Papadakis/Cizeron on cusp of fifth title at World Championships

Even before they skated on Friday (25 March), Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron had won the day.

Plastered onto World Figure Skating Championships posters, their images splashed on the sides of event water bottles and French fans queueing to see them in Montpellier, it was a golden homecoming for the newly-crowned Olympic ice dance champions from the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

And then they took to the ice.

Papadakis/Cizeron didn't disappoint those wanting fans - or themselves - in fact, setting a new world record score in the rhythm dance, their 92.73 nearly two points above the record they set last month in Beijing (90.89).

They lead the ice dance event heading into Saturday's (26 March) free dance, with Montreal-based training mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. in second at 89.72 and another American team, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, in third place, scoring 87.51.

Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri sit fourth with a score of 84.22, while Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, the 2021 world bronze medallists, are fifth at 80.79.

Papadakis and Cizeron are aiming to become the first ice dance team to win five world championship titles in nearly 50 years.

Last month, the International Skating Union announced that "no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," including the world championships.

That means Olympic silver medallists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov will not be in attendance, nor will Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin (who placed fifth). Hubbell/Donohue won bronze last month in Beijing, while Chock/Bates came in fourth.

More to come.