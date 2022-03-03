Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier: 'Champions aren't always made with medals'

The reigning world bronze medallists in ice dance, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier had dreams of the podium at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

But midway through their Olympic free dance, a costly error on their curve lift assured the Canadian figure skaters that they wouldn't move up from their sixth place position in the rhythm dance in a discipline that leaves little room for mistakes.

And while their dreams were dashed as their scores assured a seventh-place finish, the two took the chance to reflect on what the Olympic journey is for most athletes: A battle from within, no matter what the end result is.

"If I could describe this Olympics, I think it really shows our resilience," Gilles told Olympics.com a few days later. "It may not have gone the way that we anticipated and had been training [for], but the fact that we could think on our feet and push through and try and save something that was going down, I really think that speaks to our character."

"Champions aren't always made with medals," she added. "They're made with opportunities and the things you've done to get to the highest level. I think we can call ourselves champions in our way. And just be proud of what we did [here]."

Poirier: 'We are human'

It was a second appearance for the team at a Games and third overall for Poirier. Two-time and reigning Canadian national champions, they won their first Grand Prix title on their 15th assignment at Skate Canada International in 2019.

The Covid pandemic halted a rise up the ranks, but - after nearly an entire competitive season washed away - they soared to a third-place finish at Worlds in 2021, setting expectations high for Beijing 2022.

Facing a fiercely talented ice dance field, they were four points out of the bronze medal spot when their free dance began. Gilles' blade nearly slipped off Poirier's leg on the attempted lift, which they took a ding from on their score sheet. It received their lowest Grade of Execution (+0.39 points) in their program.

But while the emotions were raw in the aftermath, their resolve was clear: A medal didn't define them. Their work ethic did.

"I think the thing to remember is that we are people, we are human," said Poirier. "That's what we have to take care of the most. We are lucky to be a part of a federation and a training environment where we as people are put first. [And we] have a group of people that is going to carry us no matter what happens on the ice. That's what has allowed us to move forward, despite all of the difficult things that you face as an athlete and the things that don't go your way. That's the most important thing."

Gilles and Poirier in the 'Kiss and Cry,' Beijing 2022 Picture by Justin Setterfield

Worlds next for the 'artist' and 'food critic'

Gilles and Poirier are set to return to the world stage later this month with the World Figure Skating Championships being held in Montpellier, France, 23-27 March.

They would like to climb back onto the podium.

"We didn't have our best skates [in Beijing], [so] we're looking forward to having one more opportunity to compete our programs for the season and end with strong performances that we can be proud of," said Poirier. "We were on the podium last year at Worlds and of course we want to be on the podium again."

Gilles said they would like to exemplify the kind of fighting quality that has helped them rise to the upper echelons of ice dance.

"We're fighters; we've always been that way," she confirmed. "Anything that is thrown our way, we overcome. And I think that's what made this Olympics very special: We didn't give up. We pushed towards our dreams."

Poirier said the team is harnessing that feeling for the better.

"I think we are excited about the opportunity to perform again and prove what we're made of," he said of the upcoming Worlds.

In a lighter moment, Gilles and Poirier were asked to characterize one another off of the ice. For Piper, Paul is a food critic, and for Paul, Piper is - no surprise - an artist.

"He's the best food critic," Gilles said with a smile. "He knows all the restaurants, all the food, all the interesting places to go."

Added Poirier: "She's an artist. She's always making things and exploring new things. There is always something new happening, which I think is exciting."