Medals update: Papadakis and Cizeron win gold in Beijing 2022 figure skating - Ice Dance 

Four years after Olympic heartbreak, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have gone golden.

The four-time world champion French ice dancers soared to victory at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Monday (14 February), skating to a world record total score of 226.98 to claim a long-awaited Olympic title after registering 136.15 in the free dance.

The duo, skating to "Elegie", turned in an elegant and classic performance skating over the Olympic Rings, bettering their silver medal finish behind Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at PyeongChang 2018.

Papadakis/Cizeron had broken their own world record in the short dance, scoring 90.83 to secure a two-point advantage heading into the free dance.

The podium race was a close one, with Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of ROC setting a season's best to win silver. with a total score of 220.51. Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the bronze with 218.02.

More to come...