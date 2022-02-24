Sui Wenjing and Han Cong take a long, winding path to Olympic gold: ‘Step out and be brave’ 

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong faced the ultimate pressure moment.

Competing as the final team in the pairs figure skating event, the Chinese duo took to center ice as a nation watched: It was the penultimate night of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 - and the expectation for gold was enormous.

The pairs event – normally held at the start of an Olympic skating schedule – had been moved to last. For them. This was what it was all meant to be for.

“Before stepping onto the ice, we knew our rivals had performed so well,” Han told reporters that night in Mandarin. “To be honest, we were under huge pressure.”

In the four minutes that followed, they delivered under that said pressure, capturing Olympic gold four years after they had won silver at PyeongChang 2018 - both results decided by less than a point.

The two-time world champions, over 15 years into their partnership, were now Olympic gold medallists, too.

“This is an unforgettable night,” Sui said, also in Chinese. “We realised our dreams in our homeland. We put a very good icing on the cake and we are very proud of that. Compared with PyeongChang four years ago – we have changed the colour [of our medal]. We achieved this grand goal. We have been through so much, been through so many injuries."

The injuries and surgeries – for both skaters – have been many, indeed, but Han said it was the doubt and nay-sayers they had faced since they had teamed up that motivated them especially. People had told them for years that Han was too small for a pairs man, that the duo couldn’t compete with the top teams in the world.

“From a very young age, from the underdog that no one believed that we can do pair skating because of our [sizes], we now become Olympic champions," Han said. "This is an amazing journey... We wanted to show people that you can do it no matter what. You really just need to step out and be brave."

Following that response, Sui added: “People have doubts about us because our heights are similar. We have overcome so many difficulties. When people say that 'this is a dead end, ' don't be afraid make your own path. Never stop believing in yourself. Never let anxieties get the better of you.”

Sui/Han: Fateful quadruple twist was never in doubt

The ROC’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov had added to Sui/Han’s pressure-packed moment: A nearly flawless free skate scored them 155 points, putting their total at 239.25.

Sui and Han's opening element would be the difference-maker: A quadruple twist (a move in which Han throws a near-horizontal Sui and she performs compact spins in the air, being caught in his arms), done by no more than two teams previously in an Olympic Games.

Every other pair in the 16-team free skate, including Tarasova/Morozov, had completed a triple twist. The point differential? Sui/Han would earn a 10.42 for their quad twist, while Tarasova/Morozov scored a 9.00 on their triple twist.

With a total of 239.88 – only 0.63 ahead of the ROC duo – the risk was worth the reward.

“We could do that trick since we were young, but as we grew up, more and more injuries occurred and it’s not easy for us to do the quad any more due to our body type,” Sui described. “But I think, this is where the Olympic spirit stands: No matter if you have injuries, or how your body is, or if you are suitable for this trick, just try it and do it. I think this is also our way in pursuit of the Olympic spirit.”

While the difficult trick set the tone for a mesmerizing skate to come, Sui would struggle on the team’s second jumping pass, side-by-side triple Salchows, which she would be downgraded for.

But for a team that had been familiar with Sui’s jumping issues after years of foot injuries, missed competitions and subsequent surgeries, there was a plan in place: No matter how big or small a mistake – keep going.

“We had prepared solutions for the potential mistakes during the program,” Sui explained after. “When I made that mistake, Han told me, ‘No problem, let’s move on.’ We had mistakes in the previous competitions as well, so just try to adjust quickly, and never give up. This is also our way to pursue the Olympic spirit.”

Legacy continued: China wins pairs gold No.2

The wait for their scores in the kiss and cry was still excruciating, sat alongside coach Zhao Hongbo, who – with Shen Xue – was the lone Chinese skaters to have won figure skating gold, and the leader of a renaissance for the nation within pair skating, having captured six Olympic medals in the event since 2002.

They had done enough, the team collapsing within itself as the scores came across the board and Han let our a roar, the group of them folding into a hug as the Capital Indoor Stadium reached a decibel level previously untouched these Olympics.

Sui and Han had won Olympic gold in front of their home nation.

“I think this medal is the medal of the whole team and won by our joint efforts,” Sui would say afterward.”

She continued: “We have been together for 15 years. We have experienced all of the emotions. Even yesterday, before we skated, Han’s words nearly made me cry: “He said, ‘Come on, no matter a win or a less, we get through this together.’”

“There’s an expression that goes,” Sui added, “’Maybe I can’t make it by myself, but if we do it together, we can make it.’”

Han picked up the story: “I said to her, ‘Let’s trust ourselves and we can win it.’ Then we went on the rink hand in hand.”