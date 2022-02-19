Medals update: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong win gold in Beijing 2022 Figure Skating Pairs

Gold just tastes better at home.

Four years after they were less than half a point from Olympic glory, two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China captured the pair skating gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, triumphing with a 239.88 and celebrating in front of a raucous home crowd inside the Capital Indoor Stadium.

They continued China's recent dominance in this event, with coach Zhao Hongo, the Olympic champion at Vancouver 2010, by their side as the celebrated the win and a new world record score.

It's the sixth medal for the Chinese in pair skating since Salt Lake City 2002 and just the second gold in figure skating ever - joining Zhao and his partner Shen Xue from 2010.

It was the slimmest of margins for Sui/Han: A 0.63 victory over Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of the ROC, who put the pressure on the Chinese with a scintillating performance in the penultimate skate of the night, scoring a 239.25.

Reigning world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won the bronze medal, totalling 237.71.

Sui/Han were buoyed by a quadruple twist (overhead throw) at the start of their program, done just two times previously in Olympic history. The points it earned them helped buoy them to the top of the podium.

China and the ROC make up the top five: Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, the 2020 European champions, were fourth with a 220.50, while the No.2 Chinese team of Peng Cheng and Jin Yang thrilled the home crowd as well, scoring 214.84.

Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who are in just their second season together, impressed to finish sixth at 212.68.

Sui and Han had set a new world record score of 84.41 in the short program, as well, to lead on Friday (18 February) night, just 0.16 points ahead of Tarasova/Morozov at 84.25.

The same two teams sat in first and second place following the short at PyeongChang 2018, when Sui/Han won the silver medal and Tarasova/Morozov finished off the podium in fourth.

Pair skating is being staged as the final of the four disciplines at an Olympic Games for the first time in over 60 years - since the 1956 Winter Games. The move was made to highlight the two-time world champions Sui/Han, who will try and add to China's tally of eight golds this Games.

