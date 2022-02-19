Hanyu Yuzuru's stock only rising from the fall

On Sunday (20 February), Hanyu Yuzuru will officially draw the drapes on his third Olympic appearance with the exhibition gala at Capital Indoor Stadium.

His two weeks in Beijing have been eventful to say the least, from his circus arrival to the shocking short program to his trying the quadruple Axel in the free - the first attempt in Winter Games history.

Hanyu will leave China without a medal, that he left up to Kagiyama Yuma (silver) and Uno Shoma (bronze). But he leaves perhaps having won something even bigger than a medal - an untouchable legacy in the sport.

Likely the most popular non-Chinese athlete in China of these Games, Hanyu is head and shoulders above his peers in terms of presence. HIs media following has been easily double that of the other skaters, who are in awe of him.

"Only Yuzuru can do what he’s done the last several years", Uno said of the two-time Olympic champion. "I’ll never be like him.

"To shoulder all the expectations and deal with the pressure he’s had is not something I can imagine doing".

Hanyu on Saturday practised for the gala but did not speak to the media. A day earlier, he was in the mood to express gratitude for all the things and everyone he touched.

It remains to be seen if and when Hanyu will commit to a fourth Olympics, which he has not ruled out. But Milano Cortina or not, his time in Beijing will never be forgotten.

"The point isn’t whether he landed the quad Axel or not; it’s that he tried it", Kagiyama said.

"Personally, I think it’s going to be a huge legacy of his. Even if someone else becomes the first to do it, no one will ever be bigger than him".