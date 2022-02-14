Hanyu Yuzuru does not rule out return to Olympic Games

Hanyu Yuzuru left the door open for a potential fourth Olympic appearance at Milano Cortina 2026 on Monday (14 February).

"If you ask me whether these were my last Games, I don't know", Hanyu said with a smile during a press conference televised live nationally in Japan.

"The Olympics is a special place, one of a kind. It's a competition, a challenge, that you want to take on even if you're hurt.

"There's no other place like that for a figure skater. There is a part of me that does want to skate here again."

The two-time gold medallist also practised this day, lacing up his skates for the first time since the free skate on Thursday.

Hanyu's participation in Sunday's gala will likely depend on the state of his right ankle, which he said he has sprained again.

More to follow...