Hanyu Yuzuru's participation in figure skating gala a "secret"

The Hanyu Yuzuru guessing game continues.

In the days before the two-time Olympic figure skating champion arrived in Beijing on Sunday (6 February), the rumour mill spun into full gear as to when he would get into town.

Now, two days after finishing fourth in the men's singles competition, speculation mounts on whether Hanyu will participate in the gala exhibition on 20 February at Capital Indoor Stadium.

Hanyu had hurt his right ankle in practice on the eve of the free skate. He competed while on painkillers though the severity of the injury remains undisclosed.

It also means Hanyu would have to stay an extra week in China, in a limbo of sorts.

Neither the International Skating Union nor the Japanese Olympic Committee have addressed Hanyu's entry for the record.

Asked about Hanyu during the daily briefing, the Games' local organisers described it as confidential.

"As far as I know the exhibition gala is included in the program but who will be the figure skaters or participate or join this gala, I think we can keep this secret until the moment", BOCOG spokesperson Zhao Weidong said.

Stay tuned.