Hanyu Yuzuru pops jump, scores bewildering 95.15 in short programme

Hanyu Yuzuru singled his opening quad Salchow in the short programme, settling for an underwhelming and shocking 95.15 points on Tuesday (8 February).

The two-time defending Olympic figure skating champion started 21st and now has an uphill battle in front of him.

Hanyu only arrived here on Sunday afternoon and practised on Monday in the sub rink. Tuesday morning was the first time he set foot on the competition ice.

Hanyu holds the world record in the short with a 111.82.

The free skate is on Thursday (10 February).

More to follow...