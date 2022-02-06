Here at last: Hanyu Yuzuru arrives in Beijing

He's here.

The GOAT, the two-time reigning Olympic champion, the Prince known as Hanyu Yuzuru arrived in Beijing for the Olympic Winter Games on Sunday (6 February), ending days of speculation and guessing of his whereabouts.

Hanyu, who will be looking to become the first skater in 94 years to win three consecutive men's singles titles, is no stranger to last-minute arrivals.

In PyeongChang four years ago, he got in two days prior to the start of competition. At the nationals last December - when he qualified for Beijing by winning his sixth championship, he also got in two days before.

In short: Hanyu knows what he's doing.

It's been six weeks since Hanyu quashed any and all doubts as to what kind of form he was in, having not competed since the World Team Trophy in April.

The 27-year-old looked every bit the Hanyu the world has known him to be.

The men's short program is scheduled for Tuesday (8 February) with the free following two days later.

More to follow.