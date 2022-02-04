The Hanyu Yuzuru show opens... soon!?

Where are you Hanyu Yuzuru?

Five days to the men's short programme of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, that has been arguably the most asked question at Capital Indoor Stadium where the figure skating competition kicked off on Friday (4 February).

The Japanese delegation has remained mum when pressed for the whereabouts of the two-time defending Olympic champion.

The Japan Skating Federation, however, posted this teaser tweet without disclosing when or where it was filmed:

In it, Hanyu says, "At the Beijing Olympics, I am out to win it no matter what - and land the quadruple Axel, of course. To accomplish that, I absolutely need all your support.

"Please, please root for me".

At the Japanese nationals in December where he won his sixth title, Hanyu said he was training out of his hometown Sendai up in the northeast of the country.

It is a relatively short flight from Japan to China, around four hours, with only a one-hour difference in time zones but Tuesday is approaching fast.

As the rest of the Japanese team got their Games under way with the team event, Hanyu remains a no-show in the Chinese capital where he is immensely popular.

The 27-year-old prefers to operate on his own time, separate from other skaters, as he did in the lead-up to the nationals and at PyeongChang 2018 where he also left his arrival late.

The smart money says Hanyu touches down on Saturday when no competition is scheduled. But whenever he does, the GOAT will bring with him a storm - and he will be the eye of it.