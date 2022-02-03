Uno Shoma to spearhead team event for Japan as Beijing waits for Hanyu Yuzuru

Hanyu Yuzuru is saving himself for the men's singles competition as Uno Shoma was listed for the short programme of the figure skating team event on Thursday (3 February).

The short programme is on Friday, when Uno will start sixth.

Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi are in the pairs, Komatsubara Misato and Takeru the ice dance.

Japan finished fifth in the team competition at the last two Olympic Winter Games.

Hanyu, the two-time reigning men's Olympic champion, has yet to appear here but evidently will go all in on trying to win a third straight title - a feat which hasn't been accomplished in 94 years.

The men's short is on Tuesday.

Uno, Kagiyama Yuma and female skaters Sakamoto Kaori and Higuchi Wakaba took to the ice at Capital Indoor Arena for the first time on Thursday, a day after arriving for Beijing 2022.

Uno will have to go to battle without his trusted coach Stephane Lambiel, who has tested positive for the coronavirus and unable to travel to China.

However the PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist - who placed first in the short of the team event four years ago - was up for the challenge and is ready to spearhead his country at these Games.

"Having Stephane around is only a good thing", Uno said. "But as it is for an athlete, it’s just as frustrating for a coach to not be able to come.

"I’ve been practising alone for the most part this season so it doesn’t change what I do. But it’s out of my control and I’ll focus on what I need to do.

"Last time, I think everyone thought it was going to be difficult for Japan to finish in the top three... But we have a shot this time. I'm the first one up for Japan.

"You really never know with the short. I've got a lot on my mind and I hope I don't screw up, but I want to do everything I can.

"This goes for the singles as well but I don't want to perform, being afraid of making mistakes".

With Hanyu still a no-show in the Chinese capital, Kagiyama is expected to make his Games debut in Sunday's free skate for the team, following in the footsteps of his father and two-time Olympian Masakazu.

The 18-year-old remains fearless and rather than cave into the pressure, he seems to be soaking up the occasion.

"The venue seems bigger than when I came here in October. Maybe it’s the magic of seeing the Olympic Rings everywhere", Kagiyama said.

"Even before I left, I couldn’t wait for this. The Athletes’ Village and everything else, it’s all new to me. I’m having a blast.

"I feel responsible to do well for the national team. But I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself and enjoy it".