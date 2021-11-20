Japan's Kagiyama Yuma holds firm for French Grand Prix gold ahead of teammate Sato Shun

The ice belonged to Japanese teenagers on Saturday (20 November) at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble.

Eighteen-year-old Kagiyama Yuma of Japan and teammate Sato Shun, just 17, finished one and two at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix.

It was a second consecutive win this season on the Grand Prix for Kagiyama with former Junior Grand Prix Final winner Sato securing a career-first podium in the senior ranks.

Kagiyama, the Youth Olympics Lausanne 2020 champion and reigning world silver medallist in figure skating, was far from his best in the free skate following a triple-digit short program on Friday, but his 286.41 was 22 points ahead of Sato, who tallied 264.99 overall.

USA's Jason Brown held his spot from the short program, a 264.20 earning him the bronze medal.

The Internationaux de France is the fifth of six scheduled Grand Prix events, with Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia, set to conclude the Series next weekend (26-27 November).

Latvia's Deniss Vasiljevs dropped to fourth, while Russia's Dmitri Aliev and Keegan Messing of Canada held their positions from the short program to round out the top six.

Lausanne 2020 silver medallist and former world junior champion, 18-year-old Andrei Mozalev of Russia, was second in the free skate, jumping from ninth to seventh overall with home favourite Kevin Aymoz down in ninth.

While Kagiyama put out three quadruple jumps, he struggled in the back half of his Gladiator free skate, fighting to stay upright on a quad toe, then held on for a triple flip-triple toe loop combination. He also popped an attempted triple Axel into a single on his final jumping pass.

But his 100.76 in the short program helped him, and he still won the segment - helped by a smattering of 9s and above for his program components, where he was only outscored by Brown's ethereal movement (92.72 to 90.20).

Kagiyama, with his win two weeks ago at Gran Premio d'Italia, has booked a spot at next month's Grand Prix Final, set to be held in Osaka.

Kagiyama hungry for more: 'I want to really improve'

While he's in his first full season on the senior circuit (with interruptions last year due to the pandemic), Kagiyama has set a high bar for himself. He stormed back from seventh after the short to win in Torino two weeks ago with a sterling free skate, though in Grenoble it was the second half of the free skate that left him wanting.

"If I'm asked whether I'm happy or I'm regretting things, there's much more regret than happiness," the teen said via an interpreter. "I still don't have what it takes and I need to look back at my previous competition and this competition and look what I still lack, and of course I want to really improve and practice more including my quad loop and also having better quality jumps in the second half of my program."

Kagiyama will now have three weeks to ready for the Final, which is set for 9-12 December.

Said Sato, who finished fourth at Skate America in his Grand Prix debut: "This season was my first Grand Prix season [too] and finishing on a podium was my goal so I'm really happy to have achieved that."

Sato included four quads in his free, including a Lutz, toe and flip, though the flip was called for an unclear edge. He has an uphill battle to try and make Japan's three-man Beijing 2022 team, competing alongside Kagiyama, Uno Shoma and Hanyu Yuzuru.

Brown, who turns 27 next month, made his Grand Prix debut in 2013 - eight years ago.

"Oh my gosh! I feel so old! How did this happen?" Brown said, laughing. "I'm definitely learning a lot as the season has gone on, trying to just take every step along the way. ... So little bit disappointed, but at the exact same time there's a lot from this event that I'm really proud of and I'm walking away with my head held high and ready to take on the rest of this season."

Brown doubled an attempted triple loop, then put just a single Salchow on the end of final combination. With a second-place finish at Skate Canada International he now waits to see if he'll qualify for the Final.

Aymoz fights back for strong home finish

After struggling to a fifth-place finish at home for Skate Canada, Messing, who was sixth at worlds last season, placed sixth here, expressing need for more time to get settled in his programs.

"Slow start [to the season]; it's taken me a little long to figure out my routine for this year, and after Skate Canada we decided to redo the long program a little bit and make it a little bit more… just to have a better strategy for the long," he said. "We recognise that we had a problem with Finlandia [Trophy, an ISU Challenger event] and Skate Canada, so we went to work and made changes. Still not perfect but I feel like we're on the right track now."

The 29-year-old has dedicated the program to his baby son, Wyatt. He said he plans to head to another Challenger, Golden Spin, next month.

It was an intriguing day for the French skaters, as each of Adam Siao Him Fa, Aymoz and Romain Ponsart had strong showings in the free skate. Siao Him Fa had the best finish among them, placing eighth overall.

But it was a day of redemption for Aymoz, who is from Grenoble, and who has suffered from both a groin and toe injury this season and was in last place after a nightmare short program.

"I'm really happy today because in the last three weeks, I worked a lot. A lot! I had a really bad summer," said Aymoz, who won bronze at the 2019 Grand Prix Final. "Yesterday, I was really stressed. Today, I was not stressed, maybe a bit mad about yesterday. My coach [told me], '[It's your] rink,' [because] that's where I've been training since I was 5 years old. So, all my friends, my family, all the people of the rink, all the skaters from this centre were there today and I didn't want to show them a bad Kevin today. I had to represent my centre, my rink, my country today so I had to fight."