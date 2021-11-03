What does the Olympic season hold for four-time ice dance world champions Papadakis and Cizeron?

What does the Olympic figure skating season hold for four-time world champion ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron?

It’s a question we’ll start to get a clearer answer to this coming weekend when the French team, which won silver at PyeongChang 2018, competes at its first Grand Prix event in nearly two years.

Papadakis and Cizeron sat out the entirety of the 2020-21 season, as pandemic disruptions cancelled and altered international events and greatly impacted skaters’ training schedules.

The duo was the lone top team to sit out the season entirely, however, having last officially competed at the European Championships in January of 2020 prior to the season. They finished second at that competition to Russia’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov – the same team that went on to win the world title in Papadakis and Cizeron’s absence in April of this year.

The French made a successful return to competitive ice at last month’s Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki, an ISU Challenger event, where they debuted two new programs and came away with the gold medal.

MORE: Full preview of Gran Premio d'Italia in Torino

'Challenges' lie ahead for French team

They top the dance field at the Gran Premio d’Italia in Torino, which was originally set to be Cup of China in Beijing before Covid protocols had it moved.

Their Montreal training mates and 2021 world silver medallists, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S, are also set to skate, as are Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin of Russia and Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu of China.

“We're facing a few challenges this year,” Cizeron said in a recent Olympic Channel interview. “Obviously, it's a very important year because the Olympics are [coming], and we haven't even competed since Europeans, 2020. So it's been quite a long time. I think we're a little anxious about [that], like going back to compete. But also... we're also looking forward to compet[ing] again... We actually have that little spark, I think, back. That the fire to want to compete again.”

Papadakis/Cizeron will compete at their second Grand Prix later in November in front of the home crowd at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, with the aim being to return to the prestigious Grand Prix Final next month in Osaka.

Papadakis stressed the importance for the team to be open to whatever comes their way this season, with a shot at the top of the podium lingering at the coming Winter Games.

“[This last year] was the first time that we had this unknown future, which was very unsettling because we you know, [our schedule] is always very, very precise,” she explained. “And so yeah, but I hope, I definitely hope that the season is going to go as planned. I doubt that it's going to happen. So, yeah, we'll try. Yeah, we'll try to keep an open mind.”