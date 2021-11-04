Exclusive: Youth Olympic champion KAGIYAMA Yuma takes season 'one step at a time' as he eyes Beijing 2022 

Less than two years ago, KAGIYAMA Yuma was not yet a Youth Olympian.

As the Olympic figure skating season moves into high gear, the now-18-year-old is among the top international men's skaters to watch out for at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and for good reason - mostly due to his growth as a person and as a skater during those last two years.

In that time, Kagiyama has become Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 champion; won medals at the senior national level in an always-competitive Japanese field; and landed on the World Championship podium in April of this year, stood alongside Hanyu Yuzuru and Nathan Chen, two skaters he's admired, and now competing alongside.

"Through last year's World Championships, I really feel people’s expectations in this season," Kagiyama told Olympics.com in an exclusive interview, translated here into English.

"In the beginning, I was anxious because I have to outdo myself from last year in terms of quadruple jumps, results, scores, performances," he added. "Last year, my senior debut, was really great unexpectedly. But there is no time to feel concerned now. As my new quadruple jump [quad loop] is getting better, I want to focus on what’s in front of me."

What's in front of him is the great unknown - but in the most exciting of ways. After winning the Beijing test event at the Asian Trophy last month, he is set to hit the Grand Prix Series stage this weekend (5 and 6 November) at the Gran Premio d'Italia, where he'll be among the favourites.

In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Kagiyama spoke about his skating background, his Youth Olympics experience, what he draws from his father and coach - a two-time Olympian - and dreams for the season ahead that culminates with the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Father, coach and ex-Olympian

Perhaps it was always Kagiyama’s destiny to become a figure skater and fulfill his Olympic dreams. His father, Kagiyama Masakazu, is also his coach and a former Olympian, having competed at two editions of the Games: Albertville 1992 and Lillehammer 1994.

Kagiyama Yuma’s first forays onto the ice took place at age three - and by five he was already skating with his father.

“My father tells me all the stories about when he was competing,” Kagiyama explained. “It’s not very challenging to have him as my coach but I have to admit, the atmosphere at home is worse when my results and performances are horrible!” [Laughs.]

Kagiyama has long been inspired by his father to set higher goals in his pursuit for excellence.

“If you don’t aim for first, second and third place are meaningless,” the young skater explains. “Those are the words of my father, which still have an impression on me.”

A once-in-a-lifetime experience

In January 2020, Kagiyama represented Japan at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, held in Lausanne, Switzerland. Although he was in third place after the short program, he upped his level in the free skate, showing fans a glimpse of what was to come in the next couple of seasons.

When his name appeared on the scoreboard, Kagiyama realised that he had secured a “once-in-a-lifetime” victory.

“A come-from-behind victory sounds cool, but honestly I wanted to be in first place after the short program,” he said. “I just couldn’t adjust to the ice rink and I collided with a wall in the short. However, the rest of the program was good and I skated fairly well during the free skate. I can’t forget how good it felt when I fist-pumped the air in the kiss and cry.”

After this experience, Kagiyama was even more motivated by the Olympic movement.

“The Youth Olympics are important Games because they are a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he explained. “I was able to experience what the Olympics are like and, above all, the biggest takeaway is that my passion for the Olympics has grown stronger.”

A game-changing World Championships

Following Lausanne, in March of 2020, the world was thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 pandemic. Having been forced to stay away from the rink for two months, Kagiyama was faced with mental and technical challenges.

“During the time I stayed at home, I watched videos of my performances and discovered my faults,” he said.

“I also began watching videos of other athletes and my curiosity was piqued. I watched one video after another, first focusing only on jumps and then paying attention only to expression.

“It’s really fun and it has become my hobby.”

After being cancelled in 2020, the World Figure Skating Championships returned earlier this year. For Kagiyama, the season not only represented his debut in the championships but also his first season on the senior circuit. In what could have seemed like the blink of an eye, Kagiyama found himself on the second step of the World Championship podium, with his hero Hanyu finishing third.

At the time, he couldn't hide his joy, however now he looks back calmly on his performance.

“Rather than focusing on medals, I was interested in seeing whether I could compete against top skaters at the championships without making any mistakes.

“In fact, I was really nervous going into the free skate, as I was between [Nathan] Chen and Hanyu. I was just thinking about doing my best and not being overwhelmed by the atmosphere.”

Following his accomplishment, Kagiyama is fully focused on the upcoming Olympic season.

“I take my past experiences at championships with me. When I succeed, it’s definitely because of things I am used to: how to deal with my feelings, how to warm up. All of it.”

One step at a time

Just three weeks ago, Kagiyama won another gold medal at the Asian Trophy in Beijing and afterwards stated that “skating at the Olympic venue was an invaluable experience.”

Now, with his Grand Prix series season debut coming up, he talked about the program he will perform which includes quadruple jumps - with an added quad loop he's been working on - and a triple axel.

“As the song title ('When You’re Smiling') says, the theme of the short program is literally to ‘smile’. I’ll be very happy for you to witness my expression and the routine.

"I’m using the theme song to Gladiator for the free skate and I think you will be able to see the contrast between a powerful expression and a gentle one.”

Finally, Kagiyama spoke about his dreams for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.

“I really want the perfect performance in both the short and free skating programs. Every season I think the same, but it’s something I haven’t been able to achieve for a while.

“I want to take it one step at a time.”