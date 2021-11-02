World champions headline Gran Premio d’Italia: What to know ahead of figure skating stop in Torino

Instead of heading to Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium for one final pre-Olympic test event, some of the world's best figure skaters are set to compete inside the Torino Palavela, the site of the Olympic Games Torino 2006.

Covid-19 precautions have moved the Cup of China and turned it into the Gran Premio d’Italia, set for this coming Friday and Saturday (5 and 6 November), the third stop on the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix Series circuit.

Skate America and Skate Canada preceded this week, with the NHK Trophy in Japan set for next week (12-14 November), as competitors eye an invite to the prestigious Grand Prix Final in mid-December, which features the top six skaters or teams in each discipline.

What happened in Las Vegas? We’ve got that covered. And Vancouver? That wrap-up is here, too.

A trio of world champions are set to skate in Torino, as Anna Shcherbakova of Russia makes her Grand Prix season debut after winning worlds in April. China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, two-time world champs, are the complete opposite: They’re skating for the second straight week after winning gold at Skate Canada.

And Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the four-time world champs in ice dance, are back on the Grand Prix for the first time in nearly two years. The French duo last skated at a major international event at Europeans in January of 2020, where the Olympic silver medallists finished second.

We dive deep into each of those skaters’ landscapes this weekend, as well as discuss the Kagiyama-and-Kolyada men’s field and much, much more.

Kagiyama, Kolyada go head-to-head

After three-time world champ Nathan Chen participated in the first two Grand Prix stops of the season, another medallist from this past year – 18-year-old Kagiyama Yuma – who won the silver in Stockholm, takes to the ice in Torino in an intriguing men’s field that includes 2018 world bronze medallist Mikhail Kolyada of Russia.

Kagiyama, the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic champion, won gold at the Asian Trophy last month, and will look to carry over his momentum from Worlds, where Kolyada finished fifth. Both the Japanese teen and the seasoned Russian will look to enter the discussion of top-tier men's skaters this season.

China’s home hope of Jin Boyang will look to start his Olympic season off on the right foot, while Cha Jun-Hwan of the Republic of Korea, Dmitri Aliev of Russia, and Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia are all ones to watch in men’s singles.

World champ Shcherbakova makes GP season debut

After Alexandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva swept the first two Grand Prix golds for Russia, it’s Shcherbakova’s turn to see if she can help coach Eteri Tutberidze’s team go three-from-three on Grand Prix victories so far.

Leona Hendrickx of Belgium was fifth at worlds in 2021, while Maiia Khromykh, Shcherbakova’s 15-year-old teammate, will see if she can continue her magic in her senior debut season, having beaten Shcherbakova at the Budapest Trophy just a couple of weeks ago.

Japan’s Mihara Mai is coming off of a stirring free skate in Vancouver, while Miyahara Satoko is arguably the most compelling artistic skater of her generation.

Also watch out for the Republic of Korea's Yelim Kim and Eunsoo Lim, while two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell is out with a foot injury, having now missed her two Grand Prix assignments for the season.

Sui/ Han look for second gold in two weeks

After winning Skate Canada by some 30 points last week, 2018 Olympic silver medallists Sui and Han are looking to go back-to-back, and could find their stiffest challenge in Chinese teammates Peng Cheng and Jin Yang, who placed fifth at worlds last season.

Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise of Italy have proven thrilling to watch in the past and will try to impress the home crowd, as Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini have continued to make their mark for Italy, too.

Russia, normally a force in this discipline, sends two younger teams to compete in this field.

Papadakis/ Cizeron make long-awaited return

While the four-time world champs and Olympic silver medallists Papadakis and Cizeron debuted their two new programs for the Olympics season on their way to a win at Finlandia Trophy in early October, the French duo hasn’t stepped skate to Grand Prix ice since late 2019.

The team, which lost its last major event at Europeans 2020 (capturing the silver medal), missed the entirety of last season, so they’ll need this full season to help pull themselves back to their best prior to the Olympic Games.

Papadakis/Cizeron's former Montreal teammates Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu will compete for China, while the French's duo's current training mates – and current world silver medallists – Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, return to the ice just two weeks after winning their fourth consecutive Skate America ice dance crown.

The Russian team of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin are also set to compete.

Gran Premio d’Italia: Schedule, how to watch

With official practices held on Thursday, competition gets underway on Friday afternoon local time.

This is the third ISU Grand Prix event of the year, with all signs pointing towards the Grand Prix Final in December, as well as the Winter Games in Beijing come February.

The ISU Grand Prix events can also be key for Olympic team selections. These are done by each nation individually, based on quota spots earned for Beijing 2022. Most teams are named in late December or early January following national championship events prior to the Games. Many governing bodies take into account a skater or team’s “body of work”, especially internationally, meaning each and every event leading up to Beijing carries its own importance.

Schedule of Gran Premio d’Italia

Friday, 5 November (local time)

1500 Women’s singles – short program

1700 Ice dance – rhythm dance

1845 Pair skating – short program

2020 Men’s singles – short program

Saturday, 6 November

1500 Women’s singles – free skate

1710 Ice dance – free dance

1905 Pair skating – free skate

2045 – Men’s singles – free skate

Sunday, 7 November

1500 Exhibition gala

The ISU’s list of international broadcasters can be found here.

Americans can watch the action on Peacock.