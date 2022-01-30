Beijing 2022 day-by-day highlights: When to catch the top moments from the Olympic Winter Games

Just six months after the Olympic Cauldron was extinguished in Tokyo, the world's top winter sport athletes are set to gather in the Chinese capital Beijing for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

They will attempt to turn their hard work over the last four years into something tangible during the 17 days of the Games – plus two additional days of competition before the day of the Opening Ceremony.

But what are the top picks you can look forward to from each sport on each day?

Olympics.com has picked out the best events – key highlights and a schedule of medal events – to watch on a daily basis. All times below are in China Standard Time (UTC+8). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

2 February 2022

Competition begins two days prior to the Opening Ceremony as the curling mixed doubles teams take to the ice sheets at the modified Beijing National Aquatics Centre, or 'Ice Cube' (formerly the 'Water Cube'), which hosted the swimming events during Beijing 2008.

20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles round robin

Eight of the 10 mixed doubles teams will be in action on the four curling sheets in the Ice Cube, with the pick of the matches being the match-up between world bronze medallists Sweden, represented by Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, and the reigning world champions Great Britain (Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat).

Australia (Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt) will make their Olympic debut in the sport as they face the USA (Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys), while the hosts China are also in action as they face Switzerland.

3 February 2022

The day before the Opening Ceremony sees action in three sports, and here's what is on tap for the day:

Curling

09:05–11:00, 14:05–16:00; 20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles round robin

Curling competition continues in mixed doubles on the second day of competition with three sessions on the ice.

The pick of today's matches sees defending champions Canada (PyeongChang gold medallist John Morris and new partner Rachel Homan) take on Dodds and Mouat of Great Britain in the morning session, before returning to play Norway in the evening.

18:00–18:45: W Moguls qualification round 1; 19:45–20:30: M Moguls qualification round 1

The city of Zhangjiakou will see its first action on 3 February as qualification rounds take place in freestyle skiing moguls for both women and men.

The three-time and current world champion in the men's event, Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada, is the reigning champion from PyeongChang 2018; there's a similar story in the women's event where defending champion Perrine Laffont of France also happens to be the reigning world champ. Both will aim to place among the top few athletes to secure their spots in the final.

12:10–14:25: Women's Group A: Switzerland vs Canada, Women's Group B: China vs Czech Republic; 16:40–18:55: Women's Group B: Japan vs Sweden; 21:10–23:25: Women's Group A: Finland vs USA

The women's ice hockey competition begins on 3 February, with four matches on the schedule.

There is a tantalising rematch of a 2021 World Championships semi-final on the cards between Finland and the United States in the day's last action starting at 21:10 in Group A, while earlier in the day hosts China begin their campaign at 12:10 against the Czech Republic, a team that achieved their place in Beijing by winning their final qualifier.

4 February 2022

Action is confined to the morning and afternoon on 4 February as the Opening Ceremony is the show of the day in the evening at the Beijing National Stadium, or Bird's Nest. Here's what's in store for the day:

2000–2300: Opening Ceremony

Curling

08:35–10:30, 13:35–15:30: Mixed doubles round robin

Before the Opening Ceremony in the evening, there are another seven mixed doubles curling matches in two draws on the ice, headlined by Canada playing in both sessions – first against Switzerland before taking on the hosts China in the afternoon.

There's also a clash between Great Britain and Australia, as that old sporting rivalry has a new dimension added to it, this time on the ice.

09:55: Team event, men's singles short program; 11:35: Team event, ice dance rhythm dance; 13:15: Team event, pairs short program

Figure skating, one of the Olympic Winter Games' marquee fan-interest sports, begins with the first three rounds of the team event as 10 teams go head-to-head in the third edition of this competition at the Olympics. Canada are the defending champions from PyeongChang 2018, but who will rise to the fore in Beijing?

Notably, while the ROC are strong in women's, pairs, and ice dance, their men are not usually considered medal hopefuls in the individual event, and that could play a part in the team event in which athletes score points for their teams based on their finishing positions.

Also of interest will be the strategy behind skater selections, as the same skaters do not need to take part in both the short and free programs in the team event.

The ten men's singles short program skaters will skate first on 4 February, followed by the ice dance couples and then the pairs.

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: Women's Group A: ROC vs Switzerland, 12:10–14:25: Women's Group B: Denmark vs China

Just two women's ice hockey matches are scheduled today ahead of the Opening Ceremony. In Group A, which features the top five ranked teams in the competition, ROC takes on Switzerland, while the hosts in Group B face another Final Qualifier-winning team in Denmark.

5 February 2022

The first set of medals of the Games will be awarded in cross-country skiing in the afternoon as competition kicks into high gear. With six medal events today, we've taken a look at some of the day's highlights you shouldn't miss:

Freestyle skiing - Can Kingsbury do it again?

The men's moguls athletes return to the slopes in Zhangjiakou for a second qualification round at 18:00 before the final at 19:30, with Mikaël Kingsbury looking for a third consecutive Olympic medal after silver in Sochi and gold in PyeongChang.

The Canadian remains at the top of his game aged 29 and will be looking to add to an impressive international career which began when he was just 17 and to date includes over 60 World Cup event wins, nine overall and moguls World Cup crowns, six World Championship golds (three each in moguls and the non-Olympic dual moguls), and his two Olympic medals.

Ice hockey - Finland look for early shock

There is an intriguing women's ice hockey match-up in Group A between reigning 2021 world champions Canada and Finland (12:10–14:25).

Finland eliminated Canada in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships, and the Finnish women's team has consistently been the closest team to challenging the Canadian and American dominance of international women's ice hockey.

All eyes will be on the round-robin clash ahead of a potential re-match further on in the tournament.

Short track speed skating - Mixed team event debuts

The action begins in short track at 19:00 with the first heats in the women's 500m and men's 1000m events, but the highlight of the evening in that sport is the inaugural running of the sport's mixed team event at the Winter Olympics.

Intriguingly, this event has never been held at World Championships level either. It has, however, been part of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup series since 2018.

Olympic hosts China won two of the four events in the 2021–22 season, including the season's first race at the Capital Indoor Stadium which will also host the Games, and this could well see the host country's first medal of Beijing 2022.

Medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: Mixed relay 4x6km

Cross-country skiing

15:45–16:35: W 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: M moguls final

Ski jumping

18:45–19:20: W normal hill individual 1st round; 19:35–20:08: W normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:51: W 3000m

Short track speed skating

20:23–21:34: Mixed team relay quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

Athletes compete in the short track mixed NOC relay at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (Photo: Joe Toth for OIS/IOC) Picture by Joe Toth for OIS/IOC

6 February 2022

Seven medal events will be decided on the second full day of competition in Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Which ones will you be looking forward to? Don't miss our selection of the day's events:

Alpine skiing - Blue-riband downhill takes top billing

The men's blue-riband event of the alpine skiing program, the downhill (11:00), is due to the be first medal awarded in that sport at Beijing 2022.

Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2018 Olympic champion in the event, retired in 2019. All eyes would have been on Svindal's fellow Norwegian, and two-time Olympic downhill medallist, Kjetil Jansrud to see if the latter could finally make the step up to the top after silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014 – but the 36-year-old suffered an unfortunate season-ending knee injury in a crash at Beaver Creek during a World Cup race.

While has been named in Norway's preliminary squad for the Games, expect the country's charge to now be led by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr – the reigning world champion – and 2014 Olympic champion Matthias Mayer, and Switzerland's Beat Feuz, will be among the remaining medal contenders.

Figure skating - Team event continues

The team event in figure skating gets even more competitive today as the 10 teams taking part are cut down to five after the women's singles short program (09:30).

Again, with teams not needing to use the same skater from the short to the free, there will be some interesting choices to be made, especially for the ROC team who will send three strong women's singles skaters to Beijing. At least one will have to miss out, but there is also the consideration of the individual event later on in the Games to take into account.

After the morning session, the top five teams will send their men out for the free skate (11:50).

Snowboard - Anderson looks for third gold

She's a seven-time Winter X Games slopestyle gold medallist, the two-time reigning Olympic champion from both Sochi and PyeongChang, and a two-time World medallist. The USA's Jamie Anderson will go for a three-peat in women's snowboard slopestyle on 6 February (09:30) if she makes it past the qualifying rounds from the day before.

No snowboarder has won three golds in a row at the Olympic Games, with Shaun White the only athlete to have won three golds, taking men's halfpipe glory in 2006, 2010, and 2018. Anderson could therefore make history in the sport's young Olympic history in Beijing.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:19: M downhill

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km + 15km skiathlon

Freestyle skiing

19:30–20:55: W moguls final

Luge

21:15–21:59: M singles run 4

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M normal hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M normal hill individual final round

Speed skating

16:30–18:15: M 5000m

7 February 2022

A total of eight medal events are on tap today, including another debut for a mixed team event, this one in ski jumping as men and women compete together at the Olympics for the first time.

The round-robin in mixed doubles curling comes to an end with the last four matches including USA against Great Britain, before the semi-finals take place in the evening.

And there's lots more too, of which we've picked out a few of the day's events not to be missed:

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin takes to the slopes

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is in action in Yanqing today as she attempts to retain her women's giant slalom crown (10:15, 13:45).

Watch out too for Marta Bassino of Italy, who was second behind Shiffrin last season in the World Cup giant slalom standings, as well as other top contenders Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, Petra Vlhová of Slovakia, and Katharina Liensberger of Austria.

Italy's Federica Brignone, who won silver in PyeongChang in 2018, is also one to keep an eye on, as she won the World Cup giant slalom standings in 2020.

Figure skating - First medals awarded

The team event in figure skating comes to a dramatic conclusion with the final three segments (09:15) for the top five teams, featuring the pairs, ice dance, and women's singles free programs.

Tactics will once again be in play, especially in the singles categories, as teams try to determine which skaters would be best-placed to help them achieve the positions required for a medal.

Notably, the men's individual event begins the very next day, which will likely also come under consideration.

Freestyle skiing - Freeski big air

Qualifications take place in the inaugural freeski big air Olympic event, which will feature home interest in the Youth Olympic Games champion and world bronze medallist Eileen Gu in the women's event (09:30–11:44).

Expect Gu's fiercest competition to come from Tess Ledeux of France, Canada's Megan Oldham, USA's Maggie Voisin, and world champion Anastasia Tatalina of ROC.

The men's freeski big air also makes its debut with qualifications in the afternoon. Oliwer Magnusson of Sweden is the defending world champion, with Édouard Therriault (Canada) and Kim Gubser (Switzerland) the silver and bronze medallists from the 2021 Worlds.

Other names likely to be involved are Andri Ragettli of Switzerland and Alex Hall of the USA.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:55: W giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: W giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–18:40: W 15km individual

Figure skating

09:15: Team event, pairs free skate; 10:30: Team event, ice dance free dance; 11:35: Team event, women's singles free skate

Snowboard

12:00–13:19: M snowboard slopestyle final

Ski jumping

19:45–20:36: Mixed team 1st round; 20:51–21:27: Mixed team final round

Speed skating

16:30–17:50: Women's 1500m

Short track speed skating

19:30–20:51: Women's 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A; 19:44–21:04: Men's 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, Final B, Final A

8 February 2022

It's a bumper day of medal action on 8 February with no fewer than 10 sets of medals to be awarded, with China's Eileen Gu likely to be involved in the reckoning in the women's freeski big air final.

The hosts will also look to Ning Zhongyuan in the men's 1500m speed skating event. Here are some of the other top highlights of the day:

Alpine skiing - Mayer looks for another medal

Matthias Mayer appears to be a man made for the Olympic occasions.

The Austrian is the defending Olympic champion in men's super-G (11:00), and also won downhill gold at Sochi 2014. But, perhaps surprisingly, he has never won a World Championships medal and also never won a discipline crystal globe on the World Cup circuit.

He'll be looking for his third, or potentially fourth depending on how the men's downhill goes two days prior, Olympic medal here. As with the downhill, look out for his teammate Vincent Kriechmayr – but also Swiss hotshot Marco Odermatt, who won five golds at the 2018 Junior World Championships and will be making his Olympic debut.

Figure skating - Men's singles gets underway

The field, for once, looks open in the men's singles figure skating event which begins with the short program (09:15).

Two-time defending champion Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan has had an injury-hit season just as he did four years ago; Nathan Chen was beaten in an international competition for the first time since PyeongChang 2018 when he finished third at October's Skate America Grand Prix event; while Hanyu's compatriots Uno Shoma and Kagiyama Yuma have both had strong seasons.

Hanyu beat both Uno and Kagiyama at the Japanese national championships, however, and will seek to carry that into Beijing.

Further down the field, competition will be equally fierce to push for a medal should one of the favourites slip up.

Ice hockey - USA vs Canada in likely preview of final

There simply isn't a bigger clash in international women's ice hockey.

The top two teams in the world and perennial Olympic and World Championship finalists, the United States and Canada, go head-to-head for the first time in this tournament in the preliminary round (12:10–14:25).

With all five teams from their Group A guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals, you might be forgiven for thinking very little rests on the line. But you would think wrong.

Depending on how the round-robin shakes out, these two teams will likely meet again in the final (or semi-final, in a less likely scenario). So this would be an appetiser ahead of the main course, albeit with the same amount of strength of feeling that always goes into this rivalry clash.

With bragging rights on the line – at least until the knockout rounds – this will be one to watch.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:14: M super-G

Biathlon

16:30–18:15: M 20km individual

Cross-country skiing

18:30–20:00: W sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final; 18:55–20:14: M sprint freestyle quarter-finals, semi-finals, final

Curling

14:05–16:00: Mixed doubles bronze medal game; 20:05–22:00: Mixed doubles gold medal game

Freestyle skiing

10:00–11:05: W freeski big air final

Luge

21:35–22:19: W singles run 4

Snowboard

14:30–15:57: W parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final; 14:48–16:03: M parallel giant slalom 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

18:30–19:50: M 1500m

9 February 2022

Even as fan-favourite figure skating takes a rest day on 9 February, there are six medal events in the other sports today, including the unpredictable chaos of women's snowboard cross (finals begin at 14:30). The men's freeski big air final (11:00) is another event sure to thrill the crowds and audiences.

Shaun White is due to begin the defence of his snowboard halfpipe title as qualifications get underway (12:30–14:10). Here are three other highlights we've picked out from Day 5:

Alpine skiing - All eyes on Shiffrin in favoured slalom event

The women's slalom (10:15, 13:45) is the day's alpine skiing event and everyone will be watching to see whether USA's Mikaela Shiffrin can regain her Olympic crown in this discipline.

Shiffrin was the 2014 Olympic slalom champion before surprisingly finishing fourth in PyeongChang in what is her favoured event. She is a four-time world champion in slalom and the bulk of her World Cup wins and podiums have come in this discipline.

Katharina Liensberger and Petra Vlhová will again provide the sternest tests for the American.

Ice hockey - Men's tournament begins

The men's competition begins in ice hockey today. While it had been due to feature National Hockey League players for the first time since 2014, the League has since withdrawn from the competition after the pandemic caused a scheduling conflict.

The ROC team, with its Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) stars, opens proceedings against Switzerland (16:40). They will be one the medal favourites, with the team having won gold at PyeongChang 2018 as the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Short track speed skating - Ren Ziwei aims for home gold

The top men's 1500m short track speed skater in the world right now is Ren Ziwei.

China's Ren, a relay silver medallist from 2018, won two of this season's four World Cup races to clinch overall victory in that discipline and he will no doubt have an eye on making the podium as that event reaches its final stages today.

Don't rule out Shaolin Sándor Liu either – the Hungarian of Chinese descent, who is also bound to gain support from the spectators, was fifth in the 2018 final.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–11:50: W slalom run 1; 13:45–15:29: W slalom run 2

Freestyle skiing

11:00–12:05: M freeski big air final

Luge

20:20–20:56: Doubles run 1; 21:35–22:14: Doubles run 2

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen normal hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

14:30–16:00: W snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Short track speed skating

19:00–21:28: M 1500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

10 February 2022

Another mixed team event makes its Olympic debut today as the Games push for ever greater gender balance and equality.

The freestyle skiing mixed team aerials gets its first outing (19:00) as eight teams attempt to become the first Olympic champions. That is one of eight sets of medals to be handed out on 10 February. Another will see Chloe Kim attempt to defend her snowboard halfpipe gold (09:30).

Here are some other events to keep an eye on:

Cross-country skiing - Diggins looks to turn World Cup form into gold

When she won team sprint gold alongside Kikkan Randall at PyeongChang 2018, Jessie Diggins became one of the first two Americans to win an Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing.

Since then, she's gone from strength to strength, winning the Distance and overall World Cup titles in 2020–21, clinching the prestigious Tour de Ski along the way.

She will look to convert that form into individual Olympic gold in the women's 10km Classical race (15:00).

Figure skating - Who will be the next men's Olympic champion?

Men's singles figure skating concludes with the free skate (09:30) with the top echelon of skaters seeking to replace Japan's Hanyu Yuzuru as champion.

Hanyu himself will no doubt be in the running for a third consecutive title – but the gap to his rivals appears to have narrowed over the last few years, not just abroad but also within Japanese skating. Indeed, at the 2021 World Championships, Hanyu finished in third behind his compatriot Kagiyama Yuma who won silver.

However, at the Japanese national championships, he rebounded to win ahead of Kagiyama and Uno Shoma. He has also promised to attempt the never-before-landed quadruple Axel at Beijing 2022.

Add to that the brilliant recent dominance of American Nathan Chen – who was beaten in an international competition for the first time since PyeongChang 2018 when he finished third at October's Skate America Grand Prix event – and it should make for a nerve-wracking, nail-biting finish to the men's competition.

Luge - Mixed team relay returns with Germans looking imperious

Can anyone stop Germany in the sliding sports? The world's top lugers will attempt to do so today in the final Beijing 2022 event of that sport.

They will have had the chance to do so men's, women's, and doubles events beforehand, but it's the mixed team relay (21:38) – first introduced in PyeongChang 2018 – that adds a little extra excitement, with the best athletes in each of the other disciplines coming together to take part as a team.

Perhaps surprisingly, Germany won only two of the five team relays held during the 2020/21 Luge World Cup season – albeit with the caveat that the team compositions in those races are unlikely to be what they go with during the Games.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:45: M combined downhill; 14:15–15:59: M combined slalom

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:30: W 10km classic

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: Mixed team aerials final

Figure skating

09:30: M singles free skating

Luge

21:30–22:38: Team relay

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: W snowboard halfpipe final; 14:00–15:25: M snowboard cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

20:00–21:16: W 5000m

11 February 2022

No fewer than seven golds are up for grabs on 11 February a week into the Games.

The first skeleton medals will be awarded in the men's event (21:55) where 37-year-old Latvian Martins Dukurs – who won silver in 2010 and 2014 – will attempt to become the oldest champion since Duff Gibson won Torino 2006 gold aged 39. Here are some of the day's other top events:

Biathlon - Eckhoff, Hermann, Wierer among favourites in sprint

It's hard to look past Norway's Tiril Eckhoff in the women's 7.5km sprint (17:00), with the 31-year-old being the reigning World Cup sprint and overall title-holder as well as the current world champion in the event.

But that's not to say we won't be in for a treat – Eckhoff has started the 2021/22 season somewhat sluggishly and so the field is, in reality, quite open.

Italy's Dorothea Wierer, Eckhoff's compatriot Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Sweden's Hanna Öberg, and Germany's Denise Hermann should all provide a stiff test.

Plus there's also the unknown of skiing on a new course.

Snowboard - More history for Shaun White?

If he's made it through qualifying, there's no doubt all the attention in the men's snowboard halfpipe final (09:30) will be on Shaun White, in his final Olympics.

The American, who is now 35, has been a mainstay of the event since he made his debut in Torino in 2006, and won three golds – in 2006, 2010, and 2018.

An unprecedented fourth gold awaits if he can successfully defend his title, but there will be lots of rivals waiting in the wings to pounce, including Australia's Scotty James and Japan's Hirano Ayumu.

Speed skating - Bloemen out for history

No man has ever won consecutive gold medals in the longest speed skating race on the Olympic calendar, the 10000 metres (16:00).

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen is out to change that. The Dutch-born skater, who set an Olympic Record en route to winning gold in PyeongChang, will however have to deal with a new rival on the block.

Sweden's Nils van der Poel, also of Dutch heritage, was just 21 in PyeongChang. Now, van der Poel has reached his peak – and set a new world record in the event en route to gold at the 2021 World Championships (he also did so in the 5000m).

And don't count out the Netherlands skaters themselves, with Jorrit Bergsma – the Sochi 2014 champion – also aiming for the top step of the podium once more.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–13:09: W super-G

Biathlon

17:00–18:10: W 7.5km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:35: M 15km classic

Snowboard

09:30–10:49: M snowboard halfpipe final

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: M heat 4

Speed skating

16:00–17:55: M 10000m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:49: W 1000m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A

12 February 2022

Among the six medal events today, Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bø will hope to regain the biathlon men's sprint (17:00) gold medal for his country and add to his growing list of accolades.

While there may only be six finals, a packed day of sport still awaits, highlighted by the Canada vs USA men's ice hockey match.

Another Canadian team, this time their women's curling rink (Jennifer Jones), will face defending Olympic champions Sweden (Anna Haselborg) in a clash of two Olympic gold medallist squads. What are the other highlights of the day we've picked out? Find out:

Figure skating - Papadakis and Cizeron begin gold hunt

They're four-time world champions and the ice dance silver medallists from PyeongChang 2018 behind Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and now France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron appear to have a clear path to gold in the figure skating ice dance event.

The rhythm dance (19:00) will see the French duo – who comfortably won both their ISU Grand Prix events this season, but are returning to competition after a year and a half off – go up against ROC's world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov for the first time since the latter team defeated the French at the 2020 European Championships (if Katsalapov is fit).

It makes for an intriguing backdrop, although Papadakis and Cizeron are still heavily favoured. The scrap for the silver and bronze medals is no less fierce, with as many as six other teams eyeing an Olympic medal.

Ice hockey - Canadians face Americans in highly-anticipated matchup, even without NHLers

Even without the presence of National Hockey League players on the Olympic ice, one match-up is more awaited than most: Canada vs the United States.

The teams will face each other (12:10–14:25) for the first time in Olympic competition since the Sochi 2014 semi-finals, which Canada won 1–0, in a Group A preliminary round clash.

With both sides easily expected to reach the quarter-finals from a group including Germany and hosts China, this is likely to be but an early preview into a potential rematch later in the tournament.

Snowboard - Mixed team snowboard cross makes Olympic debut

Snowboard cross is a high-octane race through a course with banked turns, jumps, and drops usually consisting of four to six riders per race.

So, naturally, a mixed team event – featuring one man and one woman per team per race – would certainly make what is already an incredibly exciting spectacle even more so, with eight riders per race.

That will make its Olympic debut today (10:00), with 16 teams involved in four quarter-final heats all aiming to be one of the four teams in the medal final.

Australia are the current world champions, but given the unpredictable nature of boardercross, the medals are wide open. Keep your eyes peeled!

Medal events

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 10km sprint

Cross-country skiing

15:30–16:45: W 4x5km relay

Snowboard

10:00–11:05: Mixed team snowboard cross quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Ski jumping

19:00–19:45: M large hill individual 1st round; 20:00–20:33: M large hill individual final round

Skeleton

21:55–22:40: W heat 4

Speed skating

16:53–17:34: M 500m

13 February 2022

Seven medal events are on offer today, as the second half of the Games commence on Day 9.

There is yet another Olympic first today as the first two runs are held in women's monobob (09:30–11:45), which makes the bobsleigh discipline gender-balanced with two men's and two women's events.

Here are two other events not to be missed:

Alpine skiing - Pinturault and Odermatt go for giant slalom crown

The men's giant slalom (10:15, 13:45) will be one to watch as the favourites jostle to replace the retired Marcel Hirscher as Olympic champion.

France's Alexis Pinturault is the current World Cup giant slalom champion, while his compatriot Mathieu Faivre is the defending world champion.

But don't rule out Switzerland's all-rounder Marco Odermatt, Austria's Marco Schwarz, or Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen – who won silver in 2018 behind Hirscher and ahead of Pinturault – from being in the picture, too.

As with all slalom and giant slalom events, there are two runs down the slopes – so nothing is guaranteed even with a strong first run.

Ice hockey - Nordic rivalry comes to fore

Finland take on Sweden in the preliminary round Group C in men's ice hockey (16:40–18:55) at the National Indoor Stadium.

Aside from being a meeting between the two old Nordic rivals, this match will likely determine the winner of the group, which also includes Slovakia and Latvia.

Even without NHL players, both Finland and Sweden have strong domestic leagues – the SM-liiga and the Swedish Hockey League – and ought to carry the group's two strongest rosters.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:15: M giant slalom run 1; 13:45–15:49: M giant slalom run 2

Biathlon

17:00–17:40: W 10km pursuit; 18:45–19:25: M 12.5km pursuit

Cross-country skiing

15:00–16:40: M 4x10km relay

Speed skating

21:56–22:37: W 500m

Short track speed skating

19:00–20:19: M 500m quarter-finals, semi-finals, final B, final A; 19:35–19:55: W 3000m relay final B, final A

14 February 2022

There may be just five medals up for grabs today, but away from the finals the key attention-grabbing events are in ice hockey, where the final four women's teams are reduced to just two to contest the gold medal final.

Those semi-finals (12:10–14:25; 21:10–23:25) could potentially see Canada and the USA go head-to-head again if either team underperformed during the round-robin stage. If that doesn't catch your fancy, why not try:

Bobsleigh – First women's monobob medal

Yet more history will be made for gender balance and equality in Beijing when bobsleigh awards its first medals in women's monobob (11:00).

The event was introduced for Beijing after a long campaign for women to gain an extra race at the Olympics – previously, there were only two-man, two-woman, and four-man races.

The USA's Nicole Vogt won four of 13 races in the 2020/21 Monobob World Series season to top the overall standings, but this season has been replaced by a three-time Olympic medallist in the two-woman event, Elana Meyers Taylor, as well as Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion for Canada who now races for the States.

They are the American women in the monobob sleds, and will be hard to beat.

Freestyle skiing - Eileen Gu back in action

There's another likely medal and potential gold for the hosts as the women's freeski slopestyle final takes place (09:30).

Eileen Gu is the current world champion in the event and will be cheered on loudly by her home crowd as she attempts to win China's first Olympic medal in the event.

But the competition is fierce. Any one of Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland), Megan Oldham (Canada), Tess Ledeux (France), Issy Atkin (Great Britain), or Maggie Voisin (USA) could just as equally figure on the podium.

Figure skating - Papadakis and Cizeron, or Sinitsina and Katsalapov?

The ice dance competition comes to a climax with the free dance (09:15), with a clear question after the teams took to the ice for the rhythm dance.

Will it be the four-time world champs Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, or current world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov representing ROC, who walk away with the gold medal?

With no direct head-to-head competition between the two for over two years before the rhythm dance, and with Sinitsina and Katsalapov having beaten the French the last time they did face each other, there's little doubt that this is will be the battle for gold – as long at Katsalapov has shaken off his injury troubles.

Or could there be a shock from one of the American or Canadian duos?

Medal events

Bobsleigh

11:00–11:50: W monobob heat 4

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski slopestyle final; 19:00–20:15: W aerials final

Figure skating

09:15: Ice dance free dance

Ski jumping

19:00–19:51: M team 1st round; 20:06–20:42: M team final round

15 February 2022

There are nine medal events today, including the two finals in snowboard big air (09:30, 13:00), which made their debut in PyeongChang. The sight of the riders performing tricks dozens of metres in the air having been launched off the massive ramp is a sight to behold.

The men's play-offs in ice hockey also begin with the qualification round for the eight teams that either failed to win their group or did not finish as the best runner-up.

And in men's curling, there's a repeat of the 2021 World Championship final as world champions and 2018 Olympic silver medallists Sweden (Niklas Edin) take on Great Britain (Bruce Mouat). Here are two other events you should watch on 15 February:

Alpine skiing - Goggia, Gut-Behrami, or even Ledecká in the downhill?

Sofia Goggia will be a favourite to retain her Olympic title in the women’s downhill (11:00), if she manages to recover from an injury she suffered at the Cortina d’Ampezzo Super-G in January 2022. A year ago, Goggia suffered a season-ending injury, but she had still done enough to win the downhill World Cup crystal globe for the 2020/21 season, and has had half the 2021/22 season under her belt – including four downhill wins.

Switzerland's Corinne Suter and Lara Gut-Behrami won gold and bronze in Goggia's absence at the 2021 World Championships, a race that also saw Czech skier Ester Ledecká – the 2018 Super-G champion – finish fourth.

Ledecká will have completed her snowboard duties in parallel giant slalom on 8 February, as well as the super-G ski race on 11 February, and could well decide to have another shot in the downhill.

Figure skating - ROC women set to dominate

Such is the dominance by skaters representing the ROC here have had over women's singles skating recently that, realistically, it is hard to look past a likely podium sweep by the team's three representatives – Kamila Valieva, Anna Shcherbakova, and Alexandra Trusova.

However, the short program (18:00) does present an opportunity for some of the other skaters to stake an outside claim for a medal, especially as women singles skaters are not allowed to perform quadruple jumps during the short program under the current rules.

That could open the door for skaters like Alysa Liu of the USA, 2020 Winter Youth Olympics champion You Young of South Korea, and Higuchi Wakaba of Japan, who all have triple Axels in their arsenal, to maybe sneak into third place going into the free skate.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:59: W downhill

Bobsleigh

21:50–22:35: Two-man heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–18:15: M 4x7.5km relay

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:50: M freeski slopestyle final

Nordic combined

16:00–16:51: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km ski jumping; 19:00–19:35: Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country

Snowboard

09:30–10:35: W snowboard big air final; 13:00–14:05: M snowboard big air final

Speed skating

16:22–16:34: W team pursuit final B, final A; 16:41–16:53: M team pursuit final B, final A

16 February 2022

Seven gold medals will be decided on 16 February in addition to a bronze-medal match in women's ice hockey (19:30) on another packed day of events at Beijing 2022.

The curling team events are nearing the end of the round-robin stage, while the men's ice hockey playoffs reach the last eight stage.

Still stuck for ideas on what to watch? Here are a few selected events you should pay attention to today:

Freestyle skiing - Maxim Burov looks for first Olympic title amid tight competition

The men's aerials final (19:00) takes place today, with two-time reigning world champion Maxim Burov, representing ROC, the favourite in this judged event.

Compatriot Pavel Krotov, the world bronze medallist, and Maxim's older brother Ilya Burov, the 2018 Olympic bronze medallist, will both also figure in the mix, as will defending champion Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine.

Abramenko, at just 33, will incredibly be competing at his fifth Olympic Games, having made his debut aged 17 at Torino 2006.

There is also home interest in this event, with Jia Zongyang a two-time Olympic medallist.

Ice hockey - Men's playoffs hit top gear

We're into the business end in both ice hockey tournaments, with the women's bronze-medal match also occurring today.

But the top four teams from the men's preliminary round are finally back in action with the four winners from the playoff qualification round as the hunt for gold reaches the last eight.

With Canada and USA drawn in the same preliminary round group and likely to both qualify for this round directly, it would take a real surprise for them to face each other – or Team ROC – in the quarter-finals. For that to happen, one of the teams must have performed surprisingly disappointingly in the group stage.

But that's not to say we won't have four extremely competitive quarter-finals.

Short track speed skating - Can Hungary double up?

When Hungary won gold in the men's short track relay in PyeongChang, the country went mad. It was Hungary's first winter gold medal ever and first medal of any colour since Lake Placid 1980.

That team included two athletes of Chinese descent – brothers Shaolin and Shaoang Liu. Both are expected to once again be part of the Hungarian team in tonight's final (20:32).

While they would normally be able to expect significant support due to their heritage, it may be lessened by the fact that China's men's relay team is equally strong, and won silver behind the Hungarians four years ago.

A tantalising rematch is on the cards.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

10:15–12:10: M slalom run 1; 13:45–15:39: M slalom run 2

Biathlon

15:45–17:00: W 4x6km relay

Cross-country skiing

19:00–19:20: W team sprint classic final; 19:30–20:00: M team sprint classic final

Freestyle skiing

19:00–20:15: M aerials final

Ice hockey

19:30–21:45: W bronze-medal game

Short track speed skating

20:32–20:57: M 5000m relay final B, final A; 21:11–21:26: W 1500m final B, final A

17 February 2022

One of the biggest events on the Winter Olympics schedule is decided today as the medals are awarded in the women's singles event in figure skating.

That's one of six medal events on the schedule today as the Games enter its final few days. Don't have time to watch all of them? Here are three you should focus on, then:

Curling - Round robin ends with top teams heading to semis

Both the men's (09:05) and women's (14:05) round robins end today, including a clash between Canada (Brad Gushue) and Mouat's Great Britain rink in the last men's round-robin draw in the morning.

Those matches will set the final round-robin table with the top four teams in each making the semi-finals.

With the men's semis taking place in the evening (20:05–23:00), look for the likes of Canada, Great Britain, USA (John Shuster), and Sweden (Niklas Edin) to be among the teams pushing for those final four spots.

Edin has finished fourth, third, and second respectively at the last three Olympic Games, and will no doubt be hoping for a second consecutive appearance in the gold medal final.

Figure skating - Is a ROC podium sweep on?

Today is the day we find out whether the ROC women secure a sweep of the medal places in the women's free skate (18:00).

With world champion Anna Shcherbakova, world record score holder Kamila Valieva, and big jumper Sasha Trusova the three ROC skaters, the question is if one of the outsiders can nip into the bronze-medal position.

Plus, can Valieva break her world record scores again?

Ice hockey - Canada vs USA rematch likely for gold

This is it. The biggest rivalry in international women's ice hockey, except this time, it's for a gold medal. Or, at least, that's how things are likely to shape out. Someone else – perhaps Finland? – could yet spring a surprise.

However, should it once again come down to between the Canadians and Americans – as it has in five of the six Olympic finals since the women's tournament made its debut in 1998 – expect another incredible final that could go to overtime.

And, with the new IIHF rules in play, there won't be a repeat of 2018 when the U.S. won in a shootout. It'll be overtime until a winner is netted.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

10:30–12:00: W combined downhill; 14:00–15:19: W combined slalom

Freestyle skiing

14:00–15:25: W ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Figure skating

18:00: W singles free skating

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: W gold medal game

Nordic combined

16:00–16:40: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km ski jumping; 19:00–19:55: Team Gundersen large hill/4x5km cross-country

Speed skating

16:30–17:42: W 1000m

18 February 2022

There are just four gold medals to be awarded today, but that doesn't mean the action will be any less exciting.

Indeed, there are also a number of must-watch non-medal events today, of which we've picked out three here:

Curling - Canada look for redemption

In 2018, Canada failed to win a team medal in curling for the first time ever, as they missed out on both the men's and women's podiums (they won mixed doubles gold).

Jennifer Jones will be out to change that. Widely acknowledged as the best female curler of all time, Jones – who skipped the Olympic champion squad in Sochi 2014 – is back wearing the Maple Leaf in the Olympics.

She will be expected to lead Canada through to the women's semis (20:05–23:00) after Rachel Homan finished with a losing record and failed to do so in 2018.

Those semis come after the men's bronze medal match in the afternoon.

Figure skating - Sui and Han to take home applause

Of the four figure skating disciplines at the Olympics, pairs doesn't normally feature last.

But it does in Beijing, with the pairs short program today (18:30), and primarily because of the star attraction for the hosts: two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

They won both their Grand Prix assignments this year in Canada and Italy, and the PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists – they finished behind Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot – will be one of the favourites to do well.

However, the picture has complicated for them in the four years since, with a bolstering of the pairs ranks for the ROC team, and world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksander Galliamov are no pushovers. There's no doubting, however, that Sui and Han will receive the loudest applause.

Ice hockey - Last four take to ice

It's crunch time in the men's ice hockey tournament with the semi-finals (12:10–14:25; 21:10–23:25). Lose here, and you could leave Beijing with nothing. Win, and you're guaranteed a medal.

Depending on how the preliminary round shakes out, we could see a USA or Canada vs ROC matchup here – or perhaps even USA vs Canada, if either team underperformed enough in that first round.

Whatever the draw produces, expect only the best as the teams jostle for a spot in the final.

Medal events

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: M 15km mass start

Curling

14:05–17:00: M bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: W freeski halfpipe final; 14:45–16:10: M ski cross 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Speed skating

16:30–17:40: M 1000m

19 February 2022

Nine events (and two additional bronze medals) will be decided on the penultimate day of action at Beijing 2022, including what used to be the traditional curtain-closer men's 50km mass start in cross-country skiing (14:00), which – just as it was in 2018 – has been swapped with the women's event for the final day.

The alpine skiing schedule closes with the second running of the mixed team parallel event (11:00), while there's also the bronze medal game in men's ice hockey (21:10). Still stuck for ideas of what to follow? Here are our picks:

Cross-country skiing - Men's distance specialists ready to shine

Alexander Bolshunov of ROC, the 2020/21 World Cup distance and overall champion, goes into the men's 50km freestyle (14:00) as the favourite.

The 2021 Tour de Ski winner took silver in the corresponding 50km event in PyeongChang, skied using the classical method.

He also won silver at the 2021 World Championships (classical) behind Norway's Emil Iversen and ahead of Simen Hegstad Krüger, who will likely produce the strongest challenges to Bolshunov.

Figure skating - Will Sui/Han clinch home gold?

The figure skating competitions finally come to an end with the pairs free skate (19:00).

With what will be a boisterous home crowd behind them, will Sui and Han be able to put together a clean free program to propel them ahead of their ROC challengers?

It would certainly appear to be a straightforward fight for the medals between Sui/Han and the three ROC duos who will be in Beijing.

Medal events

Alpine skiing

11:00–12:54: Mixed team parallel event 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals, small final, big final

Bobsleigh

21:30–22:15: Two-woman heat 4

Biathlon

17:00–17:45: W 12.5km mass start

Cross-country skiing

14:00–16:45: M 50km mass start freestyle

Curling

14:05–17:00: M gold medal game; 20:05–23:00: W bronze medal game

Freestyle skiing

09:30–10:49: M freeski halfpipe final

Figure skating

19:00: Pairs free skating

Ice hockey

21:10–23:25: M bronze medal game

Speed skating

16:30–16:45: M mass start final; 17:00–17:15: W mass start final

20 February 2022

The last four medals are awarded on the final day of the Games, before the Closing Ceremony in the evening.

In the afternoon, the figure skaters get one final outing on the ice in the exhibition gala (12:00–14:30). Here is what to expect from the day's four finals:

Bobsleigh - German dominance in four-man to continue?

German sleds have won five of the last seven four-man races held at the Olympics, dating back to Lillehammer 1994. The only exceptions were the U.S. in 2010 and Latvia in 2014.

There seems little to suggest that this will change, with the country also dominating the four-man event in World Cup races since PyeongChang 2018.

The name to watch remains Francesco Friedrich, a double Olympic champ from PyeongChang who also has 13 World Championship gold medals to his name.

Cross-country skiing - Who will succeed Marit Bjørgen?

Norwegian cross-country legend Bjørgen won the 30km classical race in PyeongChang, the last of her eight Olympic gold medals, before retiring.

That means we'll have a new champion, and could it be the American Jessie Diggins?

She's the defending World Cup distance champion, but will face tough competition from Norwegians Therese Johaug – the current world champion and a Vancouver 2010 relay gold medallist – as well as Heidi Weng.

Curling - Can Jones complete the fairytale?

Eight years after winning gold at Sochi 2014, will Jennifer Jones be in the women's curling final with her rink to complete a fairytale run?

It would certainly be redemption for the Canadian curling program after the disappointment of PyeongChang.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, the defending champion, will no doubt have something to say about that – as will other challengers such as Eve Muirhead of Great Britain.

Ice hockey - More success for ROC or will Canada regain gold?

The highlight of the final day is the men's ice hockey final, and if the Canadians had it their way, they'd have a team in both the women's curling and men's hockey finals back-to-back.

There's little doubt that Canada vs USA would be a dream final – as it was on home ice at Vancouver 2010 – but Team ROC will have something to say about that.

Even without the NHL players in attendance, this is one of the Games' top draws and ought to be again.

Medal events

Bobsleigh

11:20–12:10: Four-man heat 4

Cross-country skiing

14:30–16:30: W 30km mass start freestyle

Curling

09:05–12:00: W gold medal game

Ice hockey

12:10–14:25: M gold medal game

20:00–22:00: Closing Ceremony