It's official: Hanyu Yuzuru will attempt three-peat at Beijing 2022

Hanyu Yuzuru will again spearhead the Japanese figure skating team at the Olympic Winter Games as the Japan Skating Federation announced its team for Beijing 2022 on Sunday (26 December).

Fresh from victory at the national championships, the two-time and reigning Olympic champion will be joined on a three-member men's team by PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Uno Shoma and 18-year-old Kagiyama Yuma, who is off to his first Games.

Their three female counterparts are: The new women's national champion Sakamoto Kaori; Higuchi Wakaba; and Kawabe Mana.

Japan Skating Olympic announcement (Kentaro Aragaki/Olympic Channel)

Sakamoto placed sixth in PyeongChang while Higuchi and Kawabe will be making their Olympic debuts.

In the closely-contested ice dance, four-time national champions Misato Komatsubara and Koleto Tim got the nod over Muramoto Kana and Takahashi Daisuke, who will represent Japan at the World Championships.

As previously announced, Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi have been selected in pair skating following a strong Grand Prix season. Beijing will be the first Games for Miura, the third for Kihara.

More to follow.