It's showtime: Hanyu Yuzuru hits the ice in Beijing

It’s where Hanyu Yuzuru belongs.

On the ice that is, as the double Olympic figure skating champion practised for the first time at Beijing 2022 on Monday (7 February).

A night after arriving in the Chinese capital for his third Olympic Winter Games, Hanyu took to the rink in the afternoon for his scheduled 35 minutes.

And it was as if Elvis entered the building.

Chaos ensued at Capital Indoor Stadium where the world's media assembled from the crack of dawn for a sneak preview of the 27-year-old megastar.

Hanyu has been drawn into the second-to-last group for the and will start 21st in the short programme on Tuesday.

He will be looking to become the first skater in 94 years to win three consecutive men's singles titles.

Not only that, Hanyu has declared he will try to become first skater in history to land the quadruple Axel in competition, which he will attempt in the free skate on Thursday.

More to follow...