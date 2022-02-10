Hanyu Yuzuru's quadruple Axel challenge in Olympic free skate just falls short

Hanyu Yuzuru's historical attempt to land the quadruple Axel came up short at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Thursday (10 February).

The double Olympic champion finished with 283.21 points after failing to land the four-and-a-half rotational jump. He under-rotated it but it was the closest he's come yet to completing it successfully.

Hanyu left practice early in the morning, packing up after 20 minutes without skating to his music "Heaven and Earth".

Hanyu was in eighth place going into the free after blowing his opening jump in the short program on Tuesday.

He unveiled the quad Axel in competition for the first time at the Japanese nationals in December.

More to follow...