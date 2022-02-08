Three-time world champion Nathan Chen leads after men's short program; Hanyu Yuzuru sits eighth

Nathan Chen stood firm on the Olympic ice that felt slippery four years ago.

The reigning and three-time world champion figure skater delivered a blistering performance in the men's short program inside the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 - skating into first place with a world record score of 113.97.

The 22-year-old American, skating to "La Boheme" was felled by this segment at PyeongChang 2018, but shook any Olympic ghosts that may have been haunting him on Tuesday (8 February), taking a five-point lead into Thursday's (10 February) free skate.

"I'm just elated," Chen told U.S. broadcaster NBC. "Last Olympics both of my short programs didn't go the way that I wanted. Feels really good; this means a lot."

Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 champion Kagiyama Yuma was equally as impressive, the 18-year-old beaming in the "Kiss and Cry" next to his father and coach, Masakazu, a two-time Olympian himself. Kagiyama scored a 108.12 total.

2018 Olympic silver medallist Uno Shoma is third with a 105.90.

Kagiyama and Uno's Japanese compatriot, the reigning and two-time Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru skated in the penultimate group but opened his skate with a popped quadruple Salchow attempt, a loss of nine points as he singled the jump. He scored a 95.15 to sit in eighth place after the short.

It was a high-quality men's short program throughout, however, with 12 skaters going above the 90-point mark.

Cha Junhwan of South Korea is fourth with a 99.51, with Morisi Kvitelashvili (GEO) in fifth at 97.87, Jason Brown (USA) sixth with a 97.24 and Evgeni Semenenko (ROC) seventh at 95.76, just ahead of Hanyu.

Chen now has the lead into the free skate, having won that portion to finish in fifth place overall at the Games in 2018. After winning the 2018 world title, Chen had won 10 consecutive international events before placing third at Skate America earlier this season.

It was at Skate America that American Vincent Zhou won gold, but Chen and Brown's teammate was ruled out here in Beijing, withdrawing late Monday (7 February) night due to a positive Covid-19 test.

