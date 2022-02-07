Japanese skaters overjoyed at historic team medal

Japan's figure skaters proved over the three days of the team event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 that they are a force to be reckoned with across all four disciplines.

The squad fed off strong performances from 2021 world silver medallist Kagiyama Yuma and women’s entrants, 2018 world silver medallist Higuchi Wakaba and Sakamoto Kaori, along with much improved quality in pairs and ice dance, to claim a historic bronze medal.

"I got a lot of power from all teammates and I was able to give a good performance, too," said Kagiyama. “As a result, we got a bronze medal. But for me, everyone performed at a gold medal level. It's really great."

Added Higuchi: “It's my first Olympics and I wanted to do the best for my team. I was really nervous about it but I think I showed my utmost power."

In the brief history of the figure skating team event at the Games, three nations dominated the previous two competitions.

ROC (as Russia) were the inaugural champions on home ice at Sochi 2014 ahead of Canada who reversed the placings at PyeongChang 2018 with the United States third on both occasions.

Japan finished fifth at both Sochi and PyeongChang, but this week they found themselves just two points behind the silver medallists from Team USA as ROC regained the title.

Japan has traditionally been strong in the men’s and women’s singles events, but their bronze medal shows the progress the nation has made in the remaining two disciplines: pairs and ice dance.

“Everyone in Japan has become stronger across all disciplines since 2018,” said Sakamoto after the event. “Normally, it's individual but we compete as a team here, and we have an opportunity to deliver. It's all because of our teammates; each one of us will use this event to be stronger.”

Ando Miki: "I think everybody is really, every excited about it."

The team was perhaps most improved in the pairs competition, where Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi finished fourth in the short program and second in the free.

Four years ago, Japan finished eighth in the pairs short and fifth in the pairs free.

Two-time world champion Ando Miki - the first woman to successfully land a quadruple jump in international competition - agreed that her nation’s biggest strides had come in pairs.

“I think the Japanese singles skaters were always top level, but I think ice dance and pairs wasn't really strong enough to be top three [in the team event],” said Ando in a surprise appearance during an @Olympics Twitter Space with Olympic champion Meryl Davis and skating journalist Jackie Wong.

“And this time, ice dance, they're getting better and also the pair, Riku and Ryuchi. They are trying really hard to be top 10.

“That's why now Japanese team is in the third level,” she continued. “I think everybody is really, very excited about it.”

The skaters of Team Nippon hope Monday’s success is just the beginning.

"We’ve had the privilege of competition in two world team trophies prior to this, so today’s feeling was beautiful and familiar to us, to watch some fantastic skates from some other skaters and be able to join them on the ice,” said Tim Koleto, who finished seventh in the rhythm dance and fifth in the free dance with partner Komatsubara Misato.

"As this event continues to develop over the Olympics, we hope that more and more diversity of countries will be able to join us."