Hanyu Yuzuru to bow out of Beijing his way in gala

Hanyu Yuzuru is a go for the exhibition gala on Sunday (20 February).

"I have to practise at the main rink tomorrow so I threw in everything today", Hanyu said on Friday following practice at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

"Looking forward to the support in the exhibition."

Hanyu had the rink to himself on this day, playing nine of his skate music from the yesteryears including "SEIMEI" - the tune from his free skate at PyeongChang 2018 when he won his second Olympic gold medal.

Hanyu appeared to be in an unusually pensive mood, frequently talking to himself on the ice even by his standards.

He also extended his appreciation to the media for the round-the-clock coverage not only in Beijing but over his career.

Almost as if he were bringing some form of closure to the latest chapter in his career. Hanyu finished fourth at these Games after popping the opening jump of his short program.

"I was thinking about this and that, feeling grateful about where I am as I was talking to myself", said the 27-year-old.

"I skated the way my heart felt. It might come off as self-centered but I got in all the songs I wanted to get in".