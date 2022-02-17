Hanyu Yuzuru's sound of music

The fans would have gone crazy.

After a day off, Hanyu Yuzuru returned to the practice rink in Beijing on Thursday (17 February) and turned back the clock of his short programs.

The two-time Olympic champion, who is nursing a sprained right ankle he suffered ahead of the free skate, danced to "Let’s Go Crazy" from 2016-17 before unleashing "Parisienne Walkways", which he used at Sochi 2014 where he won his first gold medal.

Then he turned on "Let Me Entertain You" from the pandemic-hit 2020-21 season, getting the handful of volunteers and media into it.

“There's no special meaning but I just wanted to see what it'd be like to go through all the past programs”, said Hanyu, who is taking painkillers.

“I know it's practice but I'm having fun doing it and and I hope the people who are here do as well. I tried to have fun”.

Hanyu is slated to perform in the gala exhibition on Sunday at Capital Indoor Stadium.

He finished out of the medals to place fourth after unsuccessfully attempting the quadruple Axel but is entertaining the thought of returning to the Games for a fourth time.