Hanyu Yuzuru to give update on plans at Beijing Olympics 

Hanyu Yuzuru will hold a press conference on Monday (14 February).

But don't expect any earth-shattering announcements from the two-time figure skating gold medallist.

It didn't take long for speculation to become rife after the Japanese Olympic Committee announced that Hanyu would be speaking, four days after his hugely anticipated free skate in which he tried the quadruple Axel - but failed.

Following competition, Hanyu said he had "nothing more to give" and that he would need time to think about his future plans.

The JOC followed up Sunday's announcement with an email explaining that the reason for the press conference is due to the countless number of interview requests for Hanyu and not because the 27-year-old was planning to announce something.

The JOC asked the media to refrain from reporting based on rumours.

One thing the audience might discover at the scheduled 30 minutes is whether Hanyu will participate in the gala on 20 February.

However, that he has stayed in Beijing despite finishing fourth place would suggest he is considering appearing, at the very least.

Monday's press conference begins 17:30 CST.

And there is the question if Hanyu plans to compete at the worlds in March.