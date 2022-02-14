'Emotional' Gilles and Poirier miss out on ice dancing medals at Beijing 2022

Piper Gilles and long-time partner Paul Poirier got emotional after finishing seventh in what could be their final ice dancing competition on the Olympic rink.

The Canadians skated to total score of 204.78, way off France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Gizeron, who clinched the gold medal.

The French pair bettered their 2018 Olympic silver with world record scores in the rhythm dance and a total of 226.98 points.

Russia’s world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took silver with 220.51 while Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue of Team USA settled for bronze with a score of 218.02.

The Canadian pair, who have been skating together for over 10 years, had their eyes on the podium at Beijing 2022, but Giles struggled with the lift on ice that left her disappointed.

“A program that was going so well…. it felt so emotional,” Gilles told Olympics.com as she fought back tears.

“I got a little excited and didn’t step in the right spot and it’s so tough…that’s sport it can’t be perfect all the time.”

Gilles and Poirier disappointed but proud

The Canadian ice dancing stars's road to Beijing has been "long and winding", as described by the title of The Beatles' song they skated to in the free dance.

In an interview with Olympics.com in March 2021, Gilles, who switched allegiance from the USA to Canada to realise her Olympic dream, shared what influences their music choices.

"The music really speaks to the two of us and our whole story as a couple and our journey."

Four years ago, Gilles skated in PyeongChang while her mum - who eventually died - was in the final stages of brain cancer and she's been and advocate for the prevention of the disease since.

Her partner Poirier suffered a serious ankle fracture in 2013 that forced them to skip the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

And they had high hopes for what Poirier had called their "last complete Olympic cycle".

“Everybody has trained so hard for this moment...We are just a little sad as we know what we are capable of and we have been looking for that moment,” said Gilles.

Added Poirier: “I think this Olympics we didn’t have all the skates that we needed especially today but I think there are lots of great moments that we will remember forever.

"Moving forward we are all so proud of all the preparations we have done, all those moments we have spent at the rink…that’s something we could carry with us and be proud of."

"We are people, we are humans"

In Beijing, the pair nicknamed 'P2' was touted as Canada’s best shot at a figure skating medal and they were expected to follow in the footsteps of their most celebrated ice dancing compatriots’ Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Despite the program not going their way and missing their target of “winning a medal at the Games,” the reigning world bronze medallists who teamed up in 2011, remain “proud” of their second Olympic experience together.

They finished eighth in PyeongChang.

"We have had so many [moments to remember] in our career, every little performance is something that we take away, it’s such a special moment. Again, in these low moments, we come together and that is something to be proud of, it's something to take away and we can be proud to have each other to lean on,” said Giles.

"I think more than anything we must remember that we are people, and we are humans," added Poirier whose first Olympics was at Vancouver 2010.

"We have been so lucky to have the federation and a training environment where we as people are put first. That’s what is going to keep carrying with us knowing that we have a group behind us that supports us people first and foremost no matter what happens on ice.

"That’s what has always allowed us to move forward despite all the difficult things that happen as an athlete …and that’s for us the most important thing."

They are expected to make a final decision on their future after competing at the World Championships in March in Montpellier, France.